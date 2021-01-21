JAFFREY — Playing underneath the newly unveiled 2020 state championship banner for the first time, the Conant girls basketball team (2-0) used 13 three-pointers to defeat Hinsdale on Thursday, 64-37, their second win over the Pacers (1-2) in past week.
Conant sophomore Brynn Rautiola scored a game-high 22 points, including six three-pointers. Senior Elizabeth Gonyea hit four triples and scored 17 total. Junior Teagan Kirby added 12 points while junior Mylie Aho recorded eight assists.
For Hinsdale, senior Angelina Nardolillo scored a team-high 16 points, senior Delaney Wilcox scored 11 points, and junior Megan Roberts scored eight.
Conant next travels to Hollis on Friday to take on Hollis-Brookline High School at 5 p.m.
Hinsdale was scheduled to play Keene High next week, but those games have been canceled since Keene's competitions are on hold until Feb. 1. The Pacers now have to wait until Feb. 2 to play again, when they host Mascenic Regional High School at 5:30 p.m.