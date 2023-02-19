JAFFREY — There were several occasions when the famous Vince Lombardi quote — "It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up" — seemed awfully applicable for the Conant girls' basketball team on Saturday.
It would have been a near insurmountable task to track how many times the Orioles had to pick themselves up off the floor of Pratt Auditorium.
At times, Conant's quarterfinal matchup against No. 8-seeded Kearsarge resembled a muddy tug-of-war more than it did a basketball game.
But the top-seeded Orioles never stayed down and they got the final, decisive pull. They survived the scare and came away with a 35-30 win.
Conant will play in its ninth consecutive Division III semifinal on Thursday night, when it will take on No. 5 seed Hopkinton at Bow High School at 7:30 p.m.
Getting there was anything but easy.
Kearsarge came to town unintimidated by Conant's seed, by its record and by the raucous crowd that left not a single seat to be had at "The Pratt."
The Cougars were especially unintimidated by their 25-point loss to the Orioles not much more than a week ago on Feb. 10 in this building. And they nearly pulled off what's been considered unthinkable for the past half decade — beating the Conant girls at The Pratt, and in the playoffs at that.
The Orioles were pushed to the brink.
"At this stage of the game, you know every opponent is going to come out swinging," said Conant head coach Brian Troy.
"We knew the gameplan coming in, and really we know our gameplan the rest of the way going forward," he added. "You can practice as much as you want, but until you’re out on the floor, you don’t really know how you’ll respond."
The Orioles were stifled offensively from the jump. They failed to put a single scorer in double figures. Junior Bella Hart and senior Brynn Rautiola led the team with nine points each. Senior Emma Tenters had eight points.
A weeklong bye served as little help for Conant against a Kearsarge team that was determined to fight over every inch of the floor.
It was game that hinged on physical sacrifice — jumping on loose balls, hanging on for jump balls and taking charges.
There were 15 jump balls in the contest. The teams combined for 29 fouls and most of them came on the floor — only nine free throws were attempted between both sides.
It led to a grind-it-out slugfest that Kearsarge was leading as late as the final stages of the third quarter. The Cougars held a 21-20 advantage with 2:20 to play in the third.
It was then, finally, that Conant's press defense started to wear down Kearsarge's backcourt. Rautiola, Hart and sophomore Hannah Manley were immense in keeping the pressure on.
"I was nervous coming into the game to be honest, but nerves mean you care," said Manley. "I had my head in the game the whole time. I knew that ball pressure was going to be key for the press, and that it would come to us in the end."
Defense led to offense, as Hart hit a three to put the Orioles back in front and helped them take a 25-21 lead into the fourth. Conant extended the run to 15-0 and jumped out to a 35-21 lead midway through the final stanza.
Kearsarge went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes with six points from Ella Stocker and a three from Adison Whitty, who had a game-high 11 points. It was a five-point game with a minute to play. But composed ball control from Rautiola and the Orioles backcourt kept the score standpat from there.
"[Kearsarge] definitely came ready to play but we were expecting that," said Rautiola. "It’s a quarterfinal game and anything can happen. We just had to come together as a team and once we did that we were fine."
