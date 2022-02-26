It’s the match-up we’ve been waiting for since Feb. 7.
On Sunday afternoon at Keene State College, the Conant and Monadnock girls basketball teams will battle it out once more, this time with a state Division III title on the line. Tip-off at Spaulding Gym is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Conant (20-0) comes in as the No. 1 seed, on a 58-game win streak, which includes two previous state championships.
Monadnock (16-4) comes in as the No. 6 seed, although it hasn’t felt that way for much of this postseason run. The Huskies handily knocked off No. 3 Prospect Mountain in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Fall Mountain in the semifinals.
The last time these two teams met, on that Monday in early February, Conant left Swanzey with a thrilling, 43-42, win that came down to the final seconds. Conant junior Brynn Rautiola was the hero of that game, hitting the front end of a 1-and-1 to put the Orioles ahead for good with two seconds on the clock.
Despite the loss for Monadnock, the game seemed to be a measuring mark for this young Huskies team. Now they know they can hang with the top dog.
“After that game, we were like, ‘OK, we know where we are,’ ” said Monadnock senior Grace Furze. “We proved that we can keep up with them. Seeing them again is very exciting because they know we can hang with them, we know we can hang with them, we know they can hang with us. It’s going to be good. It’s going to be a very intense game. Everyone’s going to leave it out there.”
“We felt already that we were better than any other team except for [Conant],” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “It’s just that we felt the gap close with them.”
On the other hand, Conant experienced a close game for the first time in nearly three years. That’s a positive for this team, said coach Brian Troy.
“I thought it was the best thing that could’ve happened to us,” Troy said. “It was something that was definitely humbling, and it was a message to the team that you aren’t just going to walk away with this thing. I thought our mindset definitely shifted in that game.”
The Orioles bring more experience to the court than the Huskies, as just about everyone on the roster has at least one state title already. The seniors and juniors have two.
One of those juniors — Emma Tenters — was D-III’s leading scorer this year at 16.3 points per game. She’s been here before — twice — but the excitement never dies.
“I feel the same as I have every year. It’s the same excitement,” said Tenters after Conant’s semifinal win over Newfound. “We’ve worked so hard and I’m just so excited to be back there and hopefully get that win.”
Seniors Teagan Kirby, Mylie Aho with the two juniors in Tenters and Rautiola have been the powerhouse of this Orioles squad all year. All of them have two state titles under their belt, looking for a third on Sunday.
“It’s been a goal since Day 1 to get back to this game and have a chance to win it,” Troy said. “They feel really good. We have experience on our side. We know what it takes to get there. We’re excited and hungry to get it done.”
Monadnock has a different look.
Seniors Furze and Grace LeClair have been the heartbeat of the Huskies, with juniors Bree Lawrence and Mea Carroll-Clough finding their roles. But it’s been the freshmen that have been the X-factor. Bailee Soucia, Cainen Avery and Shaylee Branon have each provided efficient minutes during this playoff run, looking like confident veterans on the court during their first postseason experience.
“We have this very strong team and we knew we had to contribute as freshmen and earn our spots,” said Soucia, who scored a team-high 11 points in the semifinal win over Fall Mountain.
The Huskies last won a title in 2019, which was freshman year for these seniors. On Sunday, they’ll have an opportunity to come full circle.
“We’ve really worked so hard this year,” Furze said. “Getting after it every single day. I’m just really happy that we’re in the position that we’re in.”
“[These seniors] are the ones saying we’re as good as everybody else,” Fortes said. “They believe in themselves because of what they did freshman year. They’ve let this team know how good we can be. It’s great to see them come full circle. They’ve believed all along that they can get to this point.”
As far as coming into the championship game as the six seed? That’s not really a factor for the Huskies.
“It’s crazy that we’ve made it this far as a six seed, but we’ve earned our spot,” said Bree Lawrence. “We play hard every game and every challenge that we face, we’ve gotten past it.”
The first challenge was No. 11 Winnisquam in the preliminary round. They got past it.
Then came No. 3 Prospect Mountain in the quarterfinals. They got past it.
Then came No. 2 Fall Mountain in the semifinals. They got past it.
Now, they face their toughest challenge yet.
“We feel that we can play with anybody. We certainly understand the task on Sunday,” Fortes said. “We felt that we were clearly the better team the last couple games. On Sunday, there’s two really good teams going at it. There is no ‘clear,’ so we understand how hard we’re going to have to work and get after it.”
Conant had a first-round bye, then took down No. 8 Gilford in the quarterfinal round and beat No. 4 Newfound in the semis. But the Orioles know what the Huskies bring to the table as well.
“We’re really prepared and we’re confident going into it,” Tenters said. “[Monadnock is] a great team and we know we’re going to have to come out and play our best game because they’re going to come too.”
In our backyard
With two local teams playing at a local venue, fans in the Monadnock Region will have the opportunity to support the student-athletes in full force.
“It’s great for all parties involved,” Troy said. “It’s going to be a great experience for everyone, and I think this is what everyone wants to see: two local teams and two rivals with a lot of history. I think it’s going to be a great game.”
“We know we’ll have a lot more people be able to come to this one,” Furze said. “Our fans are a very big part of our team. They really amp us up and keep us in the game. It’s super exciting to have it there.”
Just a hop, skip and a jump away from both schools, Spaulding Gym at Keene State will allow 67 percent capacity into Sunday’s game, which comes out to 1,072 fans. Tickets can be purchased online at nhiaa.org or at the door. Adult tickets are $8; for students, they’re $6.