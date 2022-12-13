SWANZEY — As expected, the Huskies and Orioles left it all on the court Tuesday.
It was really anybody’s game as the third quarter wound down before Conant senior Brynn Rautiola took control, getting to the basket with ease throughout the second half, and the Conant girls basketball team beat Monadnock, 47-34, at Paul Breckell Gymnasium.
Rautiola finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting (52.9 percent). She scored 11 points in the second quarter to get the gears turning, then carried that over into the second half.
Rautiola’s strong second quarter helped put Conant ahead at halftime, 29-22, and the Orioles never trailed from there.
Conant got stronger as the game went on, both on offense and defense, and eventually wore down the Huskies — who lost some depth without Shaylee Branon in the lineup — to avenge its state championship game loss from last season.
Branon had to sit out due to non-COVID-related sickness.
Conant senior Emma Tenters complemented Rautiola’s production with 15 points of her own.
“Brynn made some huge plays, Emma had some huge plays down the stretch too,” said Conant head coach Brian Troy. “It was a good team win in a game like this, which says a lot.”
Defensively, Conant put pressure on Monadnock’s offense from start to finish, not giving the Huskies many clean shots. Sophomore Hannah Manley always seemed to be around the ball, while Tenters was matched up with Monadnock senior Bree Lawrence for a portion of the night and gave her fits. Lawrence was held to just three points.
The Orioles forced 16 turnovers.
“We’re going to have to be tough and gritty. It’s going to happen together,” Troy said. “It’s not an individual defense. We all have to do it together. Make them take tough shots, and I think we did that tonight. … Proud of the defense.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, but Conant built up a 5-0 lead halfway through the first quarter before Monadnock sophomore Bailee Soucia hit a three-pointer to get the offense going. The Huskies ended up with a 10-6 lead after the first frame, and the Huskies held on to that lead until the midway mark of the second quarter before Rautiola caught fire, hitting three three-pointers in that frame to snag the momentum at the end of the half.
The third quarter belonged to Tenters as she showed off her versatility, hitting shots from beyond the arc as well as under the basket, and Conant took a 37-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rautiola then scored four quick points to start the fourth — including a heads-up steal and score on an inbounds play — as the Orioles kept their foot on the gas.
“We just had to stay together as a team,” Rautiola said. “The shots weren’t really there at the beginning as a team, but once shots started falling, we just got on a roll. Everyone was on the same page, and we just went from there.”
“We got gassed in the second half,” said Monadnock senior Mea Carroll-Clough, who finished with a team-high 14 points. “They ramped up. Wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we played hard and kept our heads up.”
Monadnock freshman Marley Carroll-Clough — Mea's sister — hit four-point play with a three and a foul with 3:30 left in the game to cut the Huskies’ deficit to nine, but that’s as close as they would get from then on out.
“Credit to [Conant], they really cranked it up in the second half in terms of the way they guarded and getting to the rim,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Colbert. “We got a little bit gassed, and they got stronger in the second half. In the second half they tightened the screws a little bit, and we didn’t have an answer.”
Not having Branon available certainly limited Monadnock’s depth off the bench.
“We definitely missed a body, that’s part of running out of steam,” Colbert said. “She brings us a lot of energy, toughness, some range. … We missed her, but there are going to be points in the season where we miss other people too, so we have to figure out a way to perform and morph ourselves to play with who we got. It’ll take a little time, but we’ll be alright.”
As the Conant bench spilled out on the court in celebration after the final buzzer, it seemed like the Orioles were thinking about the Division III state championship loss to Monadnock last February. Or maybe the celebrations were in response to the Monadnock student section pointing to the state championship banner hanging in the gym.
Or maybe it’s simply because this rivalry goes deep.
“Good game, tough place to play,” Troy said. “Every time we come here, it always seems like it’s a tough environment. To be resilient and to be able to adapt to what the game threw at us really says a lot about our team.
“These rivalry games, there can always be a lot of distractions,” Troy added. “Last year’s team is gone. Their team is different. It’s a new team, and I think both teams were just excited to play each other. It just came down to who could make more plays at the end.”
It’s only the second game of the season, but the energy in the gym was in mid-season form, and there was no doubt that both teams wanted it badly.
“We had a chip on our shoulder all offseason,” Rautiola said, alluding to the championship game matchup between these two teams. “Just to be back in this moment feels great.”
The teams will face off again in Jaffrey on Jan. 17.
“All that there is to do is keep pushing and figure out what we need to do,” Mea Carroll-Clough said. “We’re looking forward to playing them again and every other team that comes along. … Conant played well, so you have to give them credit.”
Conant (2-0) hosts Raymond Schools on Friday at 6 p.m. while Monadnock (1-1) travels to Hopkinton Friday at 7 p.m. Both games are weather permitting.
