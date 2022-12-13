SWANZEY — As expected, the Huskies and Orioles left it all on the court Tuesday.

Conant senior Emma Tenters

Conant senior Emma Tenters (22) makes a three pointer against Monadnock in the first half of their game in Swanzey Tuesday night. Conant girls basketball defeated Monadnock 47-34 in their first game since the Huskies’ state championship win last year.
Monadnock sophomore Bailee Soucia

Monadnock sophomore Bailee Soucia (4) calls for her open teammate while Conant senior Brynn Rautiola (5) guards her in the first half of their game in Swanzey Tuesday night. Conant defeated Monadnock 47-34 in their first game since Huskies’ state championship win last year.
Monadnock senior Mea Carroll-Clough

Monadnock senior Mea Carroll-Clough (0) dribbles through Conant’s defense to score in the second half of their game in Swanzey Tuesday night. Conant girls basketball defeated Monadnock 47-34 in their first game since the Huskies’ state championship win last year.

