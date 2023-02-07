CONCORD – The Conant girls’ basketball hasn’t needed much in terms of “bulletin board material” over the past few seasons.
The Orioles have been the benchmark in Division III hoops for quite some time.
But Monday night Conant was dealt a lesson against Concord Christian Academy that, perhaps, in the long run, they’ll look back on and realize it was the most important one they could have gotten.
Conant was caught flat-footed early and never could fight all the way back, suffering its first loss of the season, 56-40, in a packed, rowdy gym in Concord.
It is the Orioles’ first regular-season loss in Division III since 2019. Brian Troy’s team had been 61-0 over the last four regular seasons. The Orioles (15-1) are 73-2 over their last 75 games – losing in last year’s Division III state final to Monadnock, and then, Monday night.
“Not only did we learn a lot about [Concord Christian] tonight, we learned a lot about ourselves,” said Troy. “That’s a tough gym to play in, a tough environment. They came out ready to play and fired up and punched us right in the mouth in the first quarter.”
Concord Christian (15-1), which has just one loss this season that came at the hand of these Orioles — 59-58 — on Jan. 5 in Jaffrey, came out of the gates like a team that had this game circled for a long time.
The Orioles, to their credit, lost like not many teams that win as much as they do know how. They never lost composure, never pointed fingers and they never turned on each other. They just got beat. And beat soundly they were.
The Kingsmen (15-1) jumped out to an almost unfathomable 20-2 lead in the blink of an eye and led 22-5 after eight minutes. They led wire-to-wire.
Conant gave up six turnovers in the first eight minutes, four of which led to breakaway layups for Concord Christian.
“We did a lot of uncharacteristic things tonight. Just some sloppy passing and catching that we can definitely clean up,” said Troy. “We got a little frazzled. And you have to credit Concord Christian, too, they had a good gameplan. They played aggressive and got us out of our comfort zone.”
“We really came out not as strong as we should have. I think we can really learn from that,” said Conant senior Emma Tenters. “We switched things on defense and we were learning stuff even during the game. So we can really take this experience and use it, because we’re going to see them again later in the season.”
Tenters helped bring the O’s back to life in the second quarter with seven points. She finished with a team-high 18. Brynn Rautiola poured in 10 points. Hannah Manley had seven.
Conant closed the deficit to trail 30-20 at the half, but another slow start in the third quarter saw the gap increase back to 17. The Orioles never got closer than within eight points.
From the second quarter on, however, the teams were even on the scoreboard.
“We really stuck together that whole game,” said Tenters. “We could have taken that first quarter and said ‘oh well, it’s over.’ But we really stuck together. We know that in these situations, that we’re really close as a team, and we can put together a comeback. It’s never over.”
Concord Christian freshman Emma Smith was a force from the floor, finishing with 21 points with a trio of three-pointers – each of which found nothing but twine and stung like daggers in the Orioles’ comeback effort. Sophomore Lilli Carlisle had 19 for the Kingsmen.
After splitting their regular season series, the only way these two teams could see each other again is in the state tournament. Conant has two more games in the regular season, both at home, against Belmont on Wednesday and Kearsarge on Friday.
If things standpat in the Division III standings, Conant and Concord Christian will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, meaning a rubber match would have to come in the state championship.
“This gives us a chip on our shoulder,” said Troy. “It gets the loss out of the way, all the talk of an undefeated season. So now we can move on and play fearless the rest of the season. I have a lot of faith in my team and a lot of belief. We’ll be back.”
