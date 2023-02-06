CONCORD – The Conant girls' basketball team was caught flat-footed early and never could recover, suffering its first loss of the season 56-40 against Concord Christian Academy on the road Monday night.
It is the Orioles' first regular-season loss in Division III since 2019. Brian Troy's team had been 61-0 over the last four regular seasons. The Orioles (15-1) are 73-2 over their last 75 games – losing in last year's Division III state final to Monadnock, and then, Monday night.
Concord Christian, which has just one loss this season that came at the hand of these Orioles – 59-58 – on Jan. 5 in Jaffrey, came out of the gates like a team that had this game circled for a long time.
The Kingsmen (15-1) jumped out to a quick 13-2 lead and led 22-5 after eight minutes. They led wire-to-wire.
"Not only did we learn a lot about [Concord Christian] tonight, we learned a lot about ourselves," said Troy. "That's a tough gym to play in, a tough environment. They came out ready to play and fired up and punched us right in the mouth in the first quarter."
Conant closed that deficit to trail 30-20 at the half, but another slow start in the third quarter saw the gap increase back to 17. The Orioles never got closer than within eight points.
Concord Christian freshman Emma Smith was a force from the floor, finishing with 21 points and a trio of three-pointers – each of which found nothing but twine and stung like daggers in the Orioles' comeback effort. Sophomore Lilli Carlisle had 19 for the Kingsmen.
Emma Tenters led the Orioles with 18 points. Brynn Rautiola was held to 10 points.
"I think this is really a learning experience for us," said Tenters. "The biggest thing was the first quarter. We really came out not as strong as we should have. I think we can really learn from that."
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
