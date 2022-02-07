SWANZEY — Junior Brynn Rautiola stepped up to the line in a tie game with two seconds on the clock, and she delivered.
She hit the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity to put the Conant girls basketball team ahead of Monadnock, 43-42, and that was the decider in an instant classic in Swanzey on Monday night.
“I was just trying to think of it as any other free throw,” said Rautiola, who finished with 14 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. “Obviously it was to win the game, but I just did my routine, had a rhythm in my head and it just happened to work out.”
Rautiola missed the second free throw and Monadnock’s Grace LeClair came down with the rebound, but the buzzer went off before the Huskies could get a shot off, and the Orioles mobbed Rautiola on the court.
“I knew Brynn was going to make it,” said Conant senior Teagan Kirby, who scored a team-high 16 points. “At the end of the day, I knew she was going to make the free throw. It all just worked out.”
“One made free throw to win the game and Brynn stepped up,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “She was clutch. She stepped in, even on a hobbling ankle. She fought through, stepped up and made that free throw. That was huge.”
Rautiola hurt her ankle halfway through the fourth quarter, but she walked off on her own power after needing attention on the court. She came back in the game a few minutes later to tie the game with a three-pointer and one minute on the clock, then hit the game-winning free throw with just two ticks remaining.
Two of the best defensive units went head-to-head Monday night and put on a show, as neither offense found any momentum at any point during the night. Monadnock (11-4) shut down Conant junior Emma Tenters, a candidate for Division III Player of the Year, holding her to just two points on 1-for-9 shooting from the floor.
The Huskies held Rautiola in check for much of the night as well, as the junior had six points in the first half and none in the third quarter before finding a groove in down the stretch.
“Monadnock’s defense had a good plan,” Rautiola said. “They doubled Emma every time, they put a lot of pressure on me … but when they double Emma and stop me, we have so many other options and we can use them.”
Kirby was one of those other options for the Orioles Monday night, as the senior shot 8-for-12 from the floor to pick up the Conant offense which struggled to find any rhythm for much of the night.
Kirby was also a staple on the defense — per usual — adding to the physicality of the game, which both teams brought to the court.
“We knew going into the game that it was going to be aggressive,” Kirby said. “We knew that we had to play our game and control the pace. We let them speed us up a bit, but then we pulled it together and turned it into our game.”
Down by one at the half — a scenario not very common for this program which hasn’t lost since February of 2019 — the Orioles kept calm and pulled ahead by one, 29-28, heading into the fourth quarter.
A three-pointer from Monadnock senior Grace Furze (16 points) with just under three minutes to play gave the Huskies a 38-37 lead and blew the roof off Paul Breckell Gymnasium. Then Furze hit another bucket after a defensive stop on the other end and Monadnock was ahead, 40-37, with 2:09 to play.
Furze scored nine points in the fourth quarter alone.
Monadnock junior Bree Lawrence (seven points) had an and-1 opportunity with the Huskies up by 42-39, but missed her free throw, and that’s when Rautiola hit her three-pointer to tie the game at 42 apiece.
The Huskies got the ball back with the score still tied and 30 seconds to play when LeClair drew a foul and went to the line to shoot 1-and-1.
She missed the front end, Conant got the rebound, then Rautiola went to the line on the other end of the court.
You know the rest.
“Initially it was shock,” said Furze, describing the feeling of the loss. “But in the locker room we just sat around and said, ‘We hung with them.’ This team’s been blowing teams out by 20, 30, 40 [points]. They blew us out by 20 [earlier in the year]. We just talked it out. This isn’t something we should be hanging our heads about at all.”
“We felt coming into the game that we can compete with them,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “I told my team all year long, ‘If anybody can beat them, it’s us.’ … And today validated that. The girls are obviously upset that they lost, but there’s still a lot of confidence to take from that game. There’s no fear of anybody. If we play in the tournament, we’ll see what happens.”
This is certainly a potential playoff matchup, and both teams now know what they’re working with.
“We’re super excited for that,” said Furze of a potential postseason meeting. “Before this game, we weren’t sure, but now we know we can hang with them. They know they can hang with us. Any time we face them, it’s going to be a brawl, going to be a fight. It really comes down to a battle of the defenses. We’re super excited to see them again.”
Both teams will wrap up the regular season this week to decide seeding for the D-III tournament. Monadnock hosts Stevens (11-3) on Wednesday then Hopkinton (10-4) on Friday and Conant (15-0) visits Raymond (0-14) Wednesday before hosting Newport (4-7) on Friday.