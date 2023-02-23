Due to inclement winter weather in the area overnight on Wednesday, Conant girls’ basketball’s Division III semifinal game against Hopkinton has been pushed back to Friday, the NHIAA announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The top-seeded Orioles will take on No. 5 seed Hopkinton at 7:30 p.m at Bow High School. The game will directly follow D-III’s other semifinal matchup between No. 2 Concord Christian Academy and No. 3 Stevens, which tips off at 5:30 p.m.
Conant beat Hopkinton the only other time the sides have met this season, edging out a 34-23 win back on Dec. 19.
The Orioles (18-1) are appearing in their ninth consecutive Division III semifinal and are looking to advance to their sixth state final in seven years.
The Orioles won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021, but were upset last year in the state championship by Monadnock.
It will be a tough turnaround for both winning teams Friday night, with the state final slated for Saturday evening at 5 p.m. at Keene State.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.