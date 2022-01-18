JAFFREY — If it wasn’t official yet, it is now: the Conant girls basketball team is the team to beat in Division III.
The Orioles executed a nearly perfect game plan against undefeated Fall Mountain, downing the Wildcats, 61-20, in Jaffrey on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s D-III title game, which Conant won as well.
“They were excited and ready for this game,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “We just kind of played our game.”
The Wildcats had no answer for Conant junior Emma Tenters, who scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor. Tenters spent most of the night in the post, but also hit a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
“To get a great team win over a great team like Fall Mountain, it just feels good,” Tenters said. “It’s rewarding for all the hard work that we’ve put in.”
Classmate Brynn Rautiola again showed off her shooting skills, hitting three long balls on her way to a 15-point night for the Orioles. An efficient night offensively across the board saw the Orioles shoot 49 percent from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats struggled to hit their shots, which helped Conant get out to a fast lead. Then things snowballed after the second quarter.
“If we had hit some shots early on and got some stops that we normally do and stayed focused, this would’ve been a lot closer for a lot longer,” said Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney. “Once we were unable to do that and we couldn’t hit anything and they hit everything, the wheels fall off in a hurry against a team like that.”
Defensively, the Orioles were as good as ever against a talented Fall Mountain offense. Conant forced turnovers on Fall Mountain’s first two possessions and continued to pressure the Wildcats all night long. Defensive pressure from Conant seniors Regan Despres, Mylie Aho and Teagan Kirby — among others throughout the night — energized the crowd at Pratt Gymnasium.
“I thought their defensive effort tonight was some of the best I’ve seen,” Troy said. “Just really fun to watch. Really proud of their effort.
“We know championship-level teams play great defense,” Troy added. “We take pride in our defense. That’s part of Conant basketball.”
Fall Mountain held Conant’s offense in check as well during the first quarter, which ended 9-4 in Conant’s favor, as it looked at first to be another close, physical rivalry game between two of the top teams in the division.
But Conant took off in the second quarter and beyond. The Orioles went on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, pulling ahead 18-4 at the five-minute mark. Tenters was unstoppable in the first 2:30 of the second quarter, scoring six points in that timeframe.
“My teammates set me up for the best plays,” Tenters said. “They know how to get me the ball in the post, or if I want to come up high, the spacing is there. We move the ball well on offense and my shot was there so I was just taking it.”
Fall Mountain senior Makenna Grillone — who was held scoreless through most of the first half — finally got a shot to fall late in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 19-9. Rautiola put an end to any hope Grillone’s shot may have given the Wildcats, hitting a three-pointer on the other end to extend Conant’s lead to 22-9 late in the half.
Rautiola’s long ball kicked off a 13-0 run that lasted until the 5:30 mark of the third quarter. Conant shot 6-for-8 from the field to start the second half and pulled ahead 32-9.
“On their gym, with their crowd, in tight quarters, it’s tough to fight off that frustration — and sometimes embarrassment — and all these other emotions and focus on what you need to do,” Baird-Torney said. “We need to do better at that.”
Later in the quarter, Conant went on another run — 16-0 — and led 48-13 by the end of the third quarter.
Conant again leaned on Tenters in the fourth quarter, and the junior scored nine of her points in that frame, including the three-pointer. She also had nine points in the second quarter.
“She’s so versatile,” Troy said. “We can put her in the post, we can throw her on top of the key. She just plays confident. She’s playing loose this year compared to previous years.”
Senior Nora Dunnigan led the Wildcats with seven points, classmate Avery Stewart was held to five points and Grillone finished with four points.
Although these two teams won't see each other again during the regular season, chances are pretty good that the Wildcats will have another crack at the Orioles in the postseason.
“We need to turn this into something positive,” Stewart said. “Don’t dwell on it, practice tomorrow and forget about it. We have to improve on the little things.”
“It really doesn't matter if you lose by one or 100, it's just one loss," Baird-Torney said. "It's how you respond to it. Losing is bad enough, don't make it worse. Get something positive out of it."
Conant (8-0) travels to Campbell on Thursday and Fall Mountain (8-1) hosts Kearsarge on Friday in another challenging D-III matchup.