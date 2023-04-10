The outdoor track and field season got underway for three local schools as Monadnock hosted the Huskies Invitational on Saturday in Swanzey Center.
Conant took the top spot in the boys’ and girls’ competitions. The Conant boys’ led the seven-team field with 123 points, edging out Newport with 118. The Monadnock boys were third with 90 points. Hinsdale finished sixth with 16 points. On the girls’ side, the Orioles totaled 107 points, outpacing Mascoma Valley with 77 points. The Monadnock girls were fifth with 61 points while Hinsdale was seventh.
Ben Sawyer brought home four wins for the defending Division III champion Conant boys. He was tops in the 200 meter in 23.43 seconds and teamed with Jordan Nagle, Jacob Sawyer and Jon Ciglar to win the 4 x 400 relay in three minutes, 47.06 seconds.
Sawyer also earned top spot in the high jump (six-feet) and the long jump (21 feet, six inches).
The Conant girls took the top four spots in the 800. Kylie Aho (2:40.52) was followed by Adrienne Kennedy (2:45.27), Riley Vitello (2:45.68) and Isabella Brooks (2:55.23). Aho teamed with Lainey Holombo, Emma Tenters and Neve Mormando to win the 4 x 400 relay in 4:47.14.
Monadnock senior Anna Bentley was first in the girls’ 3200 at 13:41.68. She was followed by Conant sophomore Bella Nero (13:57.02). Monadnock junior Sarina Stengle cleared the field in the discus with a heave of 75-feet, nine inches.
In the boys’ 110 hurdles, Monadnock sophomore Gavin Lombara (16.66) edged out Conant’s Kaden Colby (17.44) and Jordan Nagle (17.79). Lombara also won the boys’ 300 hurdles at 44.16 seconds. Colby was second at 46.60, following by Monadnock’s Jacob Bibeau. Nagle also was second in 400 meters at 55.91, less than half a second off Eric Wilkinson of Newport.
Monadnock junior Jace Joslyn was first in the boys’ 800 meters at 2:17.81 and the 1600 at 5:01.11.
Bibeau was second in the triple jump at 32-feet, 10 inches.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
