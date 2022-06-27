NASHUA — The Conant track & field program continued its impressive season over Father’s Day weekend in Nashua.
After winning the Division III state title, the Orioles saw three student-athletes finish in the top-10 of the 2022 Decathlon, headlined by freshman Ben Sawyer winning the event.
Senior Ethan Vitello finished third and sophomore Jordan Nagle placed 10th.
Sawyer broke the school record with 5,396 points. Vitello also broke the school record with 5,350 points. The old record (5,170) was set by Tyler Sands in 2016.
“Just an epic year for these guys,” said Conant head coach Bill Edson. “Couldn’t be happier for them.”
The event — made up of 10 different track & field events — is held over the span of two days. It is not an NHIAA affiliated event.
Sawyer’s win didn’t come without a bit of drama, as his pole vault score was incorrectly recorded, putting him in second place. Edson — who was unable to attend in person — said both Sawyer and a coach who was in Nashua in Edson’s place alerted him of the incorrect score. Edson requested a review by the Meet of Directors, and after an extensive review, it was determined that Sawyer’s pole vault score was recorded incorrectly on the scoresheet. Sawyer’s new score put him in first place in the event.
Edson said it was almost a 40-point swing.
Jack Sullivan of Nashua North High School was bumped to second place after the correction, with 5,390 points.
“It was an evident mistake,” Edson said, adding that he understands human error happens. “I’m very empathetic for [Sullivan]. It’s hurtful. It’s tough. He worked hard for it. It doesn’t take away from his performance. ... Can’t empathize enough for the athlete from Nashua North.”
Sawyer’s first-place finish is Conant’s best since Sands earned third place in 2016, when Sands set the previous school record.
Edson said he couldn’t remember a time that a school had three top-10 finishers in the Decathlon.
“To have three of our guys in the top 10 speaks loudly to what our program has become,” Edson said. “It’s been a strategic and deliberate effort to build up our program. It was the athletes who were willing to step up. ... They’re proud to wear the orange and black.”
