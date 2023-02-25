Conant junior Bella Hart (5) shouts to her teammates up the court in the second half of the state final at Keene State Saturday evening. Concord Christian defeated Conant 49-35. (Hannah Schroeder/Sentinel Staff)
The Conant girl’s basketball team reacts to the final buzzer as Concord Christian wins the state championship 49-35 Saturday evening at Keene State.
Conant senior Brynn Rautiola (5) receives her state championship runner up medal Saturday evening at Keene State after Concord Christian won 49-35. (Hannah Schroeder/Sentinel Staff)
The Conant girls' basketball team's hopes of a third state championship in four years came to a bitter end — losing 49-35 to Concord Christian Academy on Saturday at Keene State's Spaulding Gym.
The Orioles were appearing in their fourth-consecutive Division III state final.
Conant seniors Emma Tenters, Brynn Rautiola and Adrienne Kennedy have only endured three losses over their four-year tenures in the black and orange. Two of those losses came on this very court, where they had a 58-game winning streak snapped by Monadnock in last year's state final.
The four-year run was unprecedented for a program that has set plenty of precedents in the past, but in the moment it's little consolation to the Orioles. They left Spaulding red-eyed and crushed for the second year in a row.
"It's tough and it stings. It doesn't take away from what these girls have accomplished," said Conant head coach Brian Troy. "The result of this game shouldn't affect what they were able to do — they made an unprecedented run. . . . It hurts, and it's tough to swallow but we'll move forward and get stronger from it."
On Saturday, Concord Christian simply was the better team.
The Kingsmen (21-1) outscored Conant 19-0 on second-chance opportunities and finished with 23 offensive rebounds. Their swift and ambitious ball movement was too much for the Orioles' 3-2 zone defense. Cross-court passes on the offensive end kept the Orioles stretched, and their rebounders out of position.
"They put us in a lot of vulnerable positions," said Troy. "I thought we did a good job on our initial defense being able to get out on shooters and make them take contested shots. We just weren't able to be tough enough on the boards."
It is the second time Concord Christian has gotten the best of the Conant (19-2). The Kingsmen handed the Orioles their first regular-season loss since 2019 on Feb. 6 in Concord.
Emma Smith finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Kingsmen, including 10 offensive boards. Lilli Carlile had a team-high 13 points while Megan Muir poured in 12 points on four three-pointers.
Rautiola had a gutsy game-high 21 points for Conant. She was the last Oriole to leave the bench to head to the locker room after the game.
"You try not to get choked up thinking about it," said Troy. "The thing I am most proud of as a coach is you get players like that, that leave it all on the floor. Our whole locker room is crying and I think that's a special thing. . . . I've always said that if you have a high enough care level, you can make remarkable things happen. And this group does, and Brynn is a true testament of that. I'm proud of her and proud of everyone."
