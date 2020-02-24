The Fall Mountain Regional and Conant High girls basketball programs both had outstanding seasons in Division III, leading to a pair of byes in the state tournament. Pairings were released Monday by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Monadnock Regional finished just under .500 with a 8-10 record and earned the No. 11 seed. It will travel to face No. 6 seeded Gilford on Wednesday night at 7.
Conant earned the No. 1 seed with a 18-0 record and will be waiting to face the winner of No. 8-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas and No. 9 Campbell. With its dominant season, defeating opponents by an average of 32.8 points per game, Conant will be the team to watch in the tournament as it seeks a championship.
Fall Mountain secured the No. 2 seed with a 15-3 record and will await the winner of No. 7 seeded Prospect Mountain and No. 10 Belmont. Two of Fall Mountain's three losses were to Conant.
The preliminary round games will all be played Wednesday with the winners moving on to the quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m., at the home of the higher seed. The semifinals will be held at Keene State College Wednesday, March 4, and the final is Saturday, March 7, at Keene State.