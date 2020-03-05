It may have been the NHIAA Division III girls basketball semifinals, but one couldn’t tell. For Conant High, it was just business as usual.
The Orioles continued their undefeated season, cruising to a 60-27 win over Newfound Regional of Bristol. In doing so, the Orioles punched their ticket to the state championship on Saturday against Fall Mountain (Spaulding Gym, 4 p.m.) The two programs are familiar with each other, having played twice already this season.
“I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere and a great environment,” Conant head coach Brian Troy said of the finals matchup. “It’s two kind of local towns playing for a state title at Keene State. Adrenaline is going to be flowing a little bit and the girls are going to be pumped up but both teams will be ready and both teams are going to give their best shot.”
Giving their best shot is exactly what the Orioles did on Wednesday night to advance. Conant scored at will, played sound defense and it resulted in the blowout.
“I thought it was a great overall team win,” Troy said. “I thought they came out hungry and we could tell pregame that the girls were feeling really loose and comfortable. It was just awesome all around.”
Silas Bernier had a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds for the Orioles. The senior guard was a sharpshooter all night long from distance, going 5-for-7 from deep and showing off her quick release all game. It was nothing new.
“You should see her in practice, she shoots just like that,” Troy said. “And she’s finally starting to feel it and we could just tell that she was in a good groove. In warmups we were watching her shoot and you could tell that she was on.”
Conant scored double-digit points in all four quarters and held the Bears to single-digit point totals. Emma Tenters had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Orioles. Elizabeth Gonyea chipped in nine points and had five assists. Teagan Kirby also had 12 points for Conant.
The only challenge presented to the Orioles was Newfound’s Paulina Huckins. The center had 10 of the Bears points and was able to get to the free throw line. She had eight foul shots but hit just two.
Going into the championship game against Fall Mountain, Troy knows the Wildcats can win in different ways.
“Fall Mountain brings a lot to the table,” Troy said. “We know they have a lot of shooters. We know they play tough and on championship Saturday, anything can happen. We got to bring our A game and make sure we’re ready to go.”
Fall Mountain’s ball pressure has been something to watch during the tournament as it has made opposing teams uncomfortable moving the ball up the floor. That’s no secret to Conant.
“I’m pretty confident in our guards, we have really good ball handlers and I know that’s something that maybe separates us from other teams,” Troy said. “We have the ability to get out of the way and kind of just let one of our good ball handlers dribble it up with no pressure. We’ll be ready for anything they throw at us and we’re prepared for maybe any junk defense they throw at us. We’ll be ready to go.”