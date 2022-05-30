PELHAM — The passing of the baton was literal, but also signified a figurative changing of the guards.
When senior Ethan Vitello handed the baton to freshman Ben Sawyer — who was anchoring the 4x400 relay team — he knew the Conant boys track & field team was in good shape.
“Ben was set,” Vitello said. “As soon as I gave it to him, I knew we won. … Our coach told us we were up by just one point, so we had to win.”
On Sunday in Pelham, with the 4x400 win to end the meet, the Orioles boys team locked in its first Division III team title since 1998. Conant finished with 81 points while second-place Gilford scored 78.
It’s the moment the seniors have been building towards for the last four years. The 2019 spring season saw the Conant boys finish 21st in the division. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 championship — rushed due to impending weather — saw Conant finish fourth, one point out of third place.
“This is absolutely a redemption day,” Vitello said. “No doubt about it.”
“This is what we’ve been working towards for four years,” said Conant coach Bill Edson. “We’ve come so close in the past. We’ve worked four years for this, so this is sweet. … We put a lot of time into this. These kids are special.”
And now — finally — the seniors get their trophy.
“To be able to send [the seniors] off with this as their last memory, that’s just priceless,” Edson said. “Doesn’t get any better than that as a coach. … Going to cherish this one for a while.”
Six seniors — John Oakes, Ethan Vitello, John Mormando, Austin Poikonen, Michael Brooks and Garrett Somero — competed Sunday, with Vitello and Somero both picking up individual state championships.
“They’re the first class that I’ve had for all four years since I’ve been at Conant,” Edson said. “So it’s fitting for them to be the ones to carry the trophy off. … They deserve it. They’re special kids.”
Somero — who hasn’t competed in almost three weeks due to injury — won the shot put (46'0) and discus (135'5) throws.
“I had done a couple easy practice throws like a week ago and I felt good,” Somero said. “So, I came in, first throw for shot put, won it. It came down to the last throw for discus. The guy had me by two feet with one throw left. I just said I’d give it my all and I ended up beating him by 13 feet.”
Vitello won the 200-meter dash (22.53) and was the third leg of the state championship 4x400 relay team. He also finished second in the long jump (20'2) and third in the triple jump (42'1).
Brooks was the lead runner in the 4x400 relay.
Mormando and Oakes were part of the 4x800 relay team that finished third in the division.
Poikonen finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles to earn a team point.
While the seniors did their part, Ben Sawyer collected his two individual D-III titles: high jump (6’0) and long jump (20'7). He then clinched the team title as the anchor of the 4x400 relay.
“It means a lot,” Sawyer said. “It’s really mind-blowing, I guess. … I’m just happy that I was able to provide for my team.”
Sawyer has quickly proved himself as a top competitor in the division as just a freshman, meaning the future of Conant track has potential.
“He’s our future,” Edson said. “We’ll build off Ben, put people around him. We’ll create some depth in the next couple years and hopefully bring this thing home again at least once in the next three years.”
“It’s going be tough losing [the seniors],” Sawyer said. “But we’ll start from scratch again next year and really build a good team moving forward.”
The Monadnock boys finished in third place with 46 points, led by a state title in the 300-meter hurdles from junior Jack Lorenz (42.35).
Senior Mitchell Hill finished second in the 800-meter (1:58.11) and 1600-meter (4:40.96) races. Sophomore Jace Joslyn was not far behind Hill in the 800-meter, finishing fourth (4:41.73).
Junior Gabe Sanchez finished second in the shot put (42'11).
Fall Mountain senior Brady Elliott finished second in the high jump, just behind Sawyer.
The Monadnock girls finished seventh in the division with 24 points, led by senior Liliana Chirichella, who won the 400-meter run in 59.33 and finished second in the 200-meter in 26.82, just .19 seconds out of first place.
Sophomore Alyssa Hall finished third in the 3200-meter (12:38.71).
“Overall, I think we did well,” said Monadnock coach Clint Joslyn. “We had a lot of personal bests, which is a good thing. That’s what you train for. We definitely saw some things that we need to work on, but it’s all progress. Good day overall.”
The Fall Mountain girls finished 13th and Conant girls placed 15th.
Qualifying athletes will compete in the Meet of Champions on Saturday at Sanborn High School at 2:30 p.m.