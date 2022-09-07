JAFFREY — The Conant boys soccer team is hot to start the year.
A 7-0 win over Monadnock Wednesday afternoon in Jaffrey puts the Orioles off to a 3-0 start to the season, outscoring its opponents 14-2 in the process.
Nine of those goals have come from juniors Thomas Harvey and Josh DiPasquale, two guys who have been playing soccer together for nearly as long as they can remember.
DiPasquale has five goals in three games this season (four coming in the team’s season-opener, the fifth coming Wednesday) and Harvey has four goals already, including a hat trick in Wednesday’s shutout.
“I’ve had that mindset all day long,” Harvey said. “I had to feel it out, just had to do it.”
Harvey’s first goal of Wednesday’s game came in the 12th minute off a fast break, which put Conant up 2-0. In the 25th minute Harvey scored his second, on what looked like an impossible angle from the side of the cage.
But he found a way to sneak the ball into the back of the net.
“I don’t know how that went in,” Harvey said. “I was going for a cross to Josh, and I just didn’t get my hips around enough. Just slid between the goalie and the post. I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll take it.’ ”
His hat trick goal came later — in the 49th minute — on a penalty kick to put Conant up 6-0.
Junior Manny Hodgson, senior Jacob Sawyer, DiPasquale and freshman Connor Egan all scored as well.
“Overall, we played very well,” said Conant coach Tom Harvey, father to the student-athlete who scored three times. “The goal-scoring seems pretty good at this point. I was happy to see [Tom] get involved more tonight on the offensive side of the ball. We really need him to get going.”
Egan’s penalty kick in the 61st minute was his first varsity goal, and put the Orioles up 7-0.
“He’s a talented, talented young man,” Coach Harvey said. “Connor’s going to do really well here.”
“I was really nervous when I was taking the PK,” Egan said. “I don’t usually get to take PKs, but when I got to take one, it was fun.”
The first of many for him?
“Yeah, maybe,” he joked.
Monadnock created a couple of scoring opportunities throughout the game but couldn’t capitalize. The Huskies are still looking for their first win of the season — and their first goal.
“We’re still figuring it out, what our starting 11 looks like,” said Monadnock head coach John Naso. “We’re trying to link two good halves of soccer together. We actually started possessing a little better. Conant’s a strong squad and we’ll see them in a couple weeks and see what happens. We have some growing pains to go through.”
Conant (3-0) visits Hillsboro-Deering Friday at 4 p.m. The Orioles may be without two key pieces on Friday — Jacob and Ben Sawyer — after the two were injured during the game. If those two can’t suit up, the gameplan will have to change, Coach Harvey said, but, “it’ll be alright.”
Monadnock (0-3) visits Kearsarge Thursday at 4 p.m.
“It feels really good to start 3-0,” DiPasquale said. “Especially losing as many seniors as we did. There’s a lot of teams that counted us out right away. It was almost our who starting lineup. … It feels really good to show them that it wasn’t just the seniors, it was all of us. We’re all developing still.”
