WILTON — In their season-opener Tuesday, the Conant boys basketball team defeated Division 4 opponent Wilton-Lyndeborough High School in Wilton, 70-33.
Colson Seppala (17 points), Malique Motuzas (14 points) and Manny Hodgson (11 points) led the way for the Orioles in the win.
The two teams wrap up the home-and-away series Friday at Pratt Gymnasium in Jaffrey at 5:30 p.m. Because of the adjusted regional schedule put in place by the NHIAA, the teams are scheduled to face off against each other four times this season.