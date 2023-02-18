The Conant boys’ basketball just narrowly missed out on the upset of the season in Division III basketball on Friday night.
The Orioles battled back to eliminate a 14-point, second-half deficit against No. 1 seed and undefeated Gilford, but were the victims of a last-second buzzer-beater in a devastating 54-52 loss in the quarterfinals in Gilford.
Gilford’s Jalen Reese hit a jumper from the elbow with 1.2 seconds remaining to lift the Golden Eagles (19-0). Conant (13-7) had tied the game in the final minute after a frantic comeback effort.
Gilford looked to be in control, jumping out to a 32-14 lead at the half. Conant managed just one basket in the first quarter. The Orioles made their run in the third, outscoring Gilford 17-9 to close the gap within double digits and trail 40-31. Conant outscored Gilford 21-15 in the fourth.
Ben Sawyer led the Orioles with 17 points, 14 of them coming in the second half. Jared Nagle has 16 points
The Orioles also took Gilford into overtime on Jan. 21, losing 52-48.
