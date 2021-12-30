RINDGE — Put this one in the books as one that got away.
The Conant boys basketball team led off the game with a three-pointer, and was up by 10 at the half, but Hopkinton chipped away and caught, then overtook the Orioles, 55-49, in double overtime Thursday night at Rindge Memorial School in Rindge.
Conant had the lead from the start until there was 1:42 left in the fourth quarter, when Hopkinton senior Brendan Elrick threw down an empathic dunk to tie the game at 43.
The Orioles played hard against Hopkinton — last year’s Division III runners up — but one too many turnovers and one too many missed layups came back to bite the Orioles in the end.
The Orioles turned the ball over 15 times.
“We gave them too many opportunities,” said Conant coach Eric Saucier. “When we get tired, we get a little mentally soft and we get lazy with our passes and so on and so forth. … That’s where we need to focus a little bit more. We had our opportunities, but when you turn it over and give them opportunities, they’re going to take advantage. They’re a good basketball team.”
With the game on the line and everything at stake late in the fourth quarter, Conant sophomore Manny Hodgson hit two free throws with two seconds on the clock to tie the game at 45 and send the teams to overtime.
Hodgson admitted he was a bit nervous stepping up to the line, but he sure didn’t look it as he sank the two free throws to keep Conant’s hopes alive.
“I was kind of nervous,” Hodgson said. “But I just went through the motion and did my thing and hit them.”
“To hit those two free throws, that’s ballsy,” Saucier said. “There were two seconds left and he had to make them. He’s a tough kid.”
Hodgson hit a layup late in the first overtime to again tie the game and force a second extra period.
“I was just playing my hardest, doing what I can,” Hodgson said. “I wanted to win.”
He finished with 12 points.
Senior Jacson Cross led the Orioles with 14 points, including that game-opening three-pointer. He hit two other long balls — he was 3-for-6 on the night from beyond the arc — each coming at opportune moments in the game.
His second three-pointer came late in the second quarter to give the Orioles a 10-point lead, then his third came in the fourth quarter to stop a Hopkinton run that saw the Hawks climb right back into the game.
Hopkinton’s run started right at the end of the third quarter after a questionable charge call on Conant senior Malique Motuzas gave the Hawks an extra possession. Hopkinton sophomore Will Tanuvasa hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to bring Hopkinton within five, 38-33, going into the final eight minutes of regulation.
Hopkinton took that momentum to the fourth quarter, taking advantage of Conant turnovers, and made it a two-point game with 2:54 left in the fourth.
Then Elrick tied the game with his dunk a minute later. The 6’8” guard finished with a game-high 18 points for Hopkinton.
Elrick scored again to give Hopkinton its first lead of the night with six seconds left in the fourth, 45-43, but Hodgson hit drew a foul on the other end and hit the two free throws to send the game to overtime.
Hodgson then hit a layup to force a second overtime, but Hopkinton scored eight points in the second extra frame to leave Rindge with the win.
Hopkinton junior Gavin Davies hit four free throws in the second overtime period to ice the game.
Despite the loss, Conant showed glimpses of what kind of team they can be, leading by as many as 10 points against one of the better teams in the division.
One fewer turnover or one more made layup and the headline could’ve been different.
“This game compared to our previous four is night and day,” Saucier said. “We’re getting better, and that’s the process right now. Hopefully we can continue on that trend of getting better.
“This is a loss where I’m not upset at all,” Saucier added. “I just feel for the guys. They worked so hard, and we just couldn’t finish at the end. Free throws, missed layups and turnovers is what it came down to.”
Senior Garrett Somero finished with 11 points — the third Oriole in double-digits — including a buzzer-beating three pointer at the half. Somero had to sit much of the third quarter after getting into foul trouble.
“The last three games we haven’t been playing well as a team,” Somero said. “We had a week off from games and just practiced. I felt like we grew as a team, and it showed today. Proud of the whole team. Tough loss. Every season is always up and down. It’s a different group, so we’re working on working together as a team and communicating as a team. When we do that, everything starts to click.”
Conant (1-4) draws another tough opponent in Kearsarge (3-0) on Monday, as the Orioles travel to Sutton to face the undefeated Cougars at 6 p.m.