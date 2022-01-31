JAFFREY — When defense leads to offense, good things tend to happen.
That’s especially true for the Conant boys basketball team, which has been relying on its tough defense to stay in games all year long. On Monday night, the Orioles leaned on its defense again to take down rival Mascenic, 40-27, in front of a full house at Pratt Gymnasium in Jaffrey.
Conant (6-7) used two momentum-swinging runs to pull away from the Vikings (6-6). The first was set up by back-to-back physical defensive plays in the second quarter: one from senior Malique Motuzas (seven points) and the other from senior Garrett Somero (nine points). Both led to three pointers by sophomore Manny Hodgson to put the Orioles ahead 13-2 with 5:45 to play in the half.
Motuzas — who has been a key factor on defense all year long — fearlessly dove for a loose ball under the Conant basket, then kicked it out to Hodgson, who drilled the long ball. On the next possession, Somero came up with a steal and again found Hodgson, who again came through, much to the delight of the Conant crowd.
“Just have to keep running when you turn them over,” said Conant coach Eric Saucier. “At this point, these guys know what they have to do. They just have to go do it and play with confidence.”
Conant went on another run in the final minute of the third quarter into the fourth: a 15-0 run made possible by seven consecutive stops on defense. That run all but put the game away, and it certainly turned up the volume at the Pratt.
“It’s just straight adrenaline, it’s just a buzz,” Somero said. “But at the same time, you have to keep a level head because sometimes the emotion can get the best of you. We were trying to go a little bit too fast, but we slowed it down and that’s what helped us.”
That second run started with another exciting sequence from Somero and classmate Jacson Cross, who had a game-high 16 points. Somero hit a jumper to kick things off, then Cross hit a three-pointer after a quick defensive stop. One more stop gave Somero another opportunity at a bucket, putting the Orioles ahead 28-14 with 52 seconds left in the third and forcing a Mascenic timeout.
“We were just making sure that we were playing good defense,” Cross said. “Making sure to keep them in front. We had a lead the whole game, so we just had to make sure that we didn’t get lazy on defense and then be smart on offense.”
By the end of the third quarter, Conant had a 32-14 lead.
Somero had eight of his nine points in that third quarter, which ended up being the deciding frame for the Orioles.
“We haven’t really been coming out strong in the third quarter, but today we just all came out strong, gave it our all,” Somero said. “We had a couple big steals, laid it in, and that just gave us the momentum we needed to get that third quarter started.”
Down 36-14 in the fourth quarter, Mascenic junior Dylan Barthel, who led the Vikings with seven points, hit a three-pointer to finally break Conant’s run.
But by then, the damage had been done.
“I thought the energy in the press helped,” Saucier said. “We got a couple turnovers and that got the momentum going. We got everybody in it: the crowd, the bench, everybody. That was the key factor.”
Junior Adam Stauffeneker added six points for Mascenic in the loss.
“We were looking to play high-quality defense and try and get quality shots on the other end and potentially push the pace,” said Mascenic coach Brandon Kear. “We weren’t really good at any of that tonight. But we knew that they’ve grown a lot — and we have as well — but it goes to show that each and every day you have to put in 100 percent effort.
“We weren’t disciplined, and we lost our habits and the way we normally carry ourselves,” Kear added. “We just weren’t mentally tough and [Conant] went on a little bit of a run and we made it worse just because we mentally checked out.”
Mascenic won the first meeting, 41-28, in the second game of the regular season. That loss kicked off a season-high five-game losing streak for the Orioles.
Since then, Conant has won five of their last seven.
“We introduced a new offense in the middle of the season,” Cross said. “Ever since we did that, it’s just felt so much better. Once we actually did it in a game, we realized it got us a lot more open looks. I’m confident that if we stick to that offense, do what we’re supposed to, hustle and play hard, it’s going to bring us a lot of success.”
But there’s still a way to go for the Orioles down the home stretch of the regular season, with games against Hopkinton (11-2) and Monadnock (11-3) still on the schedule.
“We’re just going to keep going hard,” Somero said. “Stay as a team and keep working on our offense. That’s what’s going to help us.”
Before then, Conant visits Hillsboro-Deering (1-11) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.