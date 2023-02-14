Conant junior forward Joran Nagle rises above a Belmont defender in the lane to throw up a shot in first-round action of the NHIAA Division III tournament. The Orioles advanced to the quarterfinals with a 56-44 win Tuesday night in Jaffrey.
JAFFREY — The Conant boys' basketball team earned a 56-44 win over Belmont in first-round action of the NHIAA Division III tournament Tuesday night.
The young Orioles — with just nine in uniform and one senior — never showed their inexperience in front of a packed Pratt Auditorium, and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half to advance to the quarterfinals.
Junior Manny Hodgson led Conant scorers with 18 points — his ball control and free-throw shooting playing a key contribution down the stretch. Sophomore Jared Nagle poured in 17. He started hot, hitting two corner three-pointers in the first quarter, which helped the Orioles jump out to a 15-9 lead after eight minutes.
The Orioles extended the lead to 31-17 at the half.
The No. 8 seed, Conant advances to the quarterfinals to face undefeated top-seed Gilford on Friday night. The Orioles lost to Gilford 60-43 on Jan. 28 on the road.
"We're gonna get on a bus and we're gonna go to Gilford, and we're not going just to go," said Conant coach Eric Saucier. "Hopefully they play with the confidence that they did tonight, because now there is nothing to lose."
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.