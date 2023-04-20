LANGDON — The Conant baseball team charged ahead late, using a five-run fifth inning enroute to an 8-2 win over Fall Mountain on Wednesday .
Lane LeClair dug in to scatter just three base runners over the final three innings to cap off a complete game on the mound. His single to start the fifth sparked an undoing for Fall Mountain, which walked five in the frame and balked in a run as the Orioles gave themselves a gap on the scoreboard.
LeClair took care of the rest, striking out four over the final two innings — he finished with seven punchouts — and stranding two baserunners in the seventh to give the Orioles their second win of the season.
He scattered eight hits and allowed no walks in his second start of the season.
“Just working ahead with my fastball which has helped me out and I’m confident in my offspeed,” said LeClair. “It’s a nice [win], evens us out a little bit and builds the confidence back up.”
Conant got on the board in the second after Dylan Adams doubled and scored on an error.
Conant had just four hits on the afternoon. Jordan Ketola had two base knocks. LeClair was 1-for-3 with two walks.
“We’re struggling a little with hitting, so we need to figure that out but it’s early in the season,” said LeClair. “We need to attack strikes a little earlier in the count.”
The Orioles, however, drew 11 free passes.
Conant moves to 2-2 with the win while Fall Mountain fell to 2-2. Conant hosts Mascenic on Friday while Fall Mountain takes on Newport this afternoon in Langdon.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
