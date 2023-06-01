JAFFREY — The Conant baseball team banged out 11 hits to secure a comfortable 10-0 mercy-rule win over visiting Gilford in six innings in the first round of the NHIAA Division III Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Humiston Field in Jaffrey.
With the win, the sixth-seeded Orioles (13-4) move on to Saturday’s quarterfinals to face third-seeded White Mountains, 4-1 winners over Newfound on Thursday afternoon. Conant has won four in a row and five of its last six.
Conant head coach Aric LeClair found a lot to be pleased with, particularly the manner in which his team handled Gilford starter Gavin Clark.
“After Clark came out, the wheels came off for them a little bit,” said LeClair. “That’s what we’re going to be facing the rest of the tournament, so if we can score runs off him, I think it was a great game to start with.”
Conant junior pitcher Lane LeClair gave up just one hit and struck out 10 in six innings of work. Only two balls left the infield against the hard-throwing Conant ace, and just one Gilford runner advanced past first base in the entire game. LeClair struck out six of the last seven batters he faced, all swinging.
“Lane did great,” said Aric LeClair. “He pounded the zone early. We made some plays for him, too. We stepped up when we needed to allow our pitcher to have an outing.”
Gilford’s only hint of a threat against LeClair came in the second inning when William Wallace singled softly to shallow center and stole second with one out. But LeClair struck out Drew Smith and Ryan Folan, both swinging, to squelch the only scoring chance Gilford would see in the game.
Conant quickly took the lead in the bottom of the second, led by LeClair’s massive leadoff triple to left field. He was singled home by the next batter Drew Seppala. Gilford starter Clark then hit Conant’s Dylan Adams, and freshman Kaden Kirby singled home both runners to give the Orioles an early 3-0 cushion.
The Orioles ended Clark’s day two innings later with two additional runs, the key hit a perfectly-placed triple into the gap in right field by freshman Hunter Schultz.
Aric LeClair had turned to his coaches from his third-base coaching box only four pitches before Schultz’s triple, begging for such a well-placed hit against Gilford’s large defensive hole in right field. His team’s ability to adjust against Gilford’s defensive alignments and hit to the opposite field was a bright spot, according to LeClair.
“That’s one thing we work on a lot,” said LeClair. “Opposite field, trying to drive the ball past the second baseman, and (Schultz) did. Just making contact, making adjustments in-game, not after the game. I think we did a pretty good job of that, especially the second time around the lineup.”
Conant put the game to a merciful rest in the sixth inning with five additional runs against Gilford’s relievers. The Orioles sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring all five runs on four hits, all with two outs. Consecutive singles by Schutlz, Corey Collins, and Jordan Ketola provided most of the run-scoring. The game ended on a based-loaded walk to Dylan Adams.
The Orioles lost in last year’s quarterfinal, so a win Saturday at White Mountains would have meaning for this team. LeClair, for one, likes where his team is at this special moment.
“We are in a good place,” he said. “Hopefully, we are clicking at the right moment.”
