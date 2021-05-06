HINSDALE — The Conant baseball team seems to be finding some momentum.
After losing their first four games of the season, the Orioles have since won two in a row — both against a Division IV opponent in Hinsdale, sure, but two decisive wins nonetheless.
Most recently, Conant used a 7-run first inning set the tone early in a 14-3, 5-inning win over the Pacers Thursday in Hinsdale.
Even in Conant’s 3-2 loss to DIII Monadnock on April 26, head coach Aric LeClair said he’s been pleased with the progress the team has been making.
“Since that first Monadnock game, we’ve come together and they’re starting to realize what they can get away with, what needs to be done,” LeClair said. “I definitely have some more pitchers starting to buy into the mechanics. So, things are getting a lot better. The rust is coming off.”
Everything seemed to be in place Thursday for Conant as the Orioles cashed in on multiple Hinsdale mistakes to take the early lead and rode that the whole way through.
In the first inning alone, Conant scored its seven runs on just three hits. The rest of the baserunners came from walks and errors.
All in all, Hinsdale walked 11 batters and committed five errors.
“Any time another team makes a mistake, you want to capitalize on it,” LeClair said. “I’m not ever going to turn away runs, walks, errors and stuff like that, but we want to compound those mistakes from the other team with good things that we do. I want a base hit to get those runs in. I’d rather see a base hit than a walk.”
Sophomore Luke Lambert got the start for Conant and went three innings, giving up three runs on four hits.
Senior Hayden Ketola pitched the final two innings, giving up just one hit.
“Our pitchers did well,” LeClair said. “Lambert is a sophomore, so he’s still pretty fresh, so I left him out there a little longer than I normally would to let him feel some pressure and make some adjustments when the going gets tough.”
LeClair had the chance to play some of his younger guys and get a better feel for the depth of the roster.
“We had a couple younger guys get some hits,” LeClair said.
He specifically pointed out freshman Jordan Ketola’s 3-RBI double in the first inning.
The Pacers got the bats going in the third inning and scored three runs to cut into the deficit, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to climb out of the hole.
Noah Pangelinan started the inning off with a single and Aidan Davis brought him around to score on an RBI triple. Patience at the plate led to a few more baserunners and two more runs in the inning.
“We continued to battle, we stayed upbeat,” said Hinsdale head coach Sam Kilelee. “We had a better approach at the plate. I think we were confident. We did everything we were supposed to do that inning and that’s the kind of stuff we need to continue to improve on in order to get better.”
Freshman Brayden Eastman got the start on the mound for Hinsdale, but only went 1.1 innings, giving up eight runs on three hits while walking seven batters.
James Zavorotney and Andrew Lindsell combined to pitch the final 3.2 innings.
Despite the stat sheet not showing it, each pitcher had some bright spots that are worth taking note of and improving on, Kilelee said.
“We just need to continue to improve every day and get better and I think we’ll be just fine,” Kilelee said.
Conant next hosts Mascenic Tuesday at 4 p.m. while Hinsdale visits Sunapee Monday before a home-and-home series against Monadnock Tuesday and Thursday.
“We have a big week,” Kilelee said. “We need to just keep moving on, keep improving. The goal is to get better every single day.”