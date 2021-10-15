Conant athletic director David Springfield has announced his retirement, effective Oct. 29, Springfield confirmed Friday.
Heather Linstad will be taking over as Conant’s full-time athletic director at that time.
Springfield said he will be staying on part time for the remainder of the school year to ensure a smooth transition.
“No real reason, I just feel in my heart that it is time,” Springfield said in an email. “Not sure what I will be doing after this year.”
Springfield took over as full-time AD at Conant High School in 2019 after two years as part-time athletic director at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School.
He is also a former coach at Conant High School.