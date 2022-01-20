Down nine starting the fourth quarter, the Keene boys basketball team battled back to tie the game with 3:26 to play in the final frame, but Manchester Memorial locked in from there, eventually hanging on for a 57-51 win over the Blackbirds Thursday night at Purbeck Gym in Keene.
The Blackbirds tied the game after senior Andy Cobert found junior Lucas Malay in traffic under the basket, then Malay hit the bucket and drew a foul, then hit the free throw to tie the game at 43 apiece.
But Memorial senior Brennan Beland — who had the hot hand from three-point range — was having none of that and hit a long three-pointer on the next possession to kick off a 5-0 run for the Crusaders, which eventually put Memorial in position to leave Keene with the win.
“We all have the effort; we just need to put a few things together and we’ll be good,” Malay said. “We need to talk a bit more on defense, we have to have our hands up, move the ball on offense, execute our stuff, then we’re there.”
Beland finished with a game-high 19 points for the Crusaders, shooting a 5-for-7 mark from long range, including a perfect 3-for-3 in the second half.
On the other end, Malay continued his hot streak, scoring 17 points to lead the Blackbirds. Twelve of his points came in the second half.
“Lucas Malay is playing out of his mind,” said Keene coach Matt Azzaro. “He’s really come along. He’s been putting it together consistently, doing the things he needs to do to be a good basketball player.”
Junior Ben Hertlzer scored 13 points and freshman Fitch Hennessey scored nine.
Beland and senior Tyler Lavallee went on a tear in the third quarter to help the Crusaders pull ahead, as Lavallee scored eight points in the frame and Beland had six on two three-pointers.
Lavallee hit four quick points off of two Keene turnovers to start the second half and give Manchester it’s largest lead of the night, 29-19.
Despite Keene chipping away at the deficit during the quarter, Manchester went on a 5-0 run in the final two minutes of the third quarter to enter the fourth up by nine points, 39-30.
The Blackbirds defense picked up to start the fourth, as Colbert, Malay and Hertzler turned up the pressure, and Keene eventually saw itself tied with the Crusaders with three and a half to play.
“I thought our defense was pretty good,” Azzaro said. “Took a lot of charges, which is good. That’s everything we want them to do.”
“It’s just really our effort,” Malay said. “It’s how much we want to win. It starts with the defense.”
Manchester (2-10) controlled things from there, continuing to force turnovers and create scoring opportunities, which they took advantage of to pull ahead late.
“They made some big shots down the stretch, and we didn’t,” Azzaro said. “We had some big turnovers. But we keep fighting, that’s all we can ask.”
Keene turned to the fouling game as a last-ditch effort to make a late run, but Beland and senior Johnny Roumraj hit the free throws to seal things off.
Roumraj hit five of his six free throws in the final minutes to slam the door on Keene's comeback.
“These kids don’t give up,” Azzaro said. “That’s one thing I give them credit for. It’s a good group and they keep working hard. They keep buying in every day in practice.”
Keene (2-10) has Friday off before traveling to Portsmouth (8-3) on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off. It’ll be a bit of a homecoming for Azzaro, who previously coached at Portsmouth.