Men’s basketball
KSC freshmen step up in win over Plymouth St.
Freshmen Nate Siow and Mason Jean Baptiste made a mark in their first ever game at Spaulding Gymnasium on Saturday.
The duo combined for 33 points and 10 rebounds as the Keene State College men’s basketball team (2-0) forged ahead with a big second half run before holding off Plymouth State University, 74-73 in their first home contest in 350 days..
Siow scored a game-high 17 points and Jean Baptiste added 16.
Senior James Anozie recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Jeff Hunter had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Keene State hosts Eastern Connecticuit State University on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Spaulding Gymnasium .
Men’s ice hockey
FPU splits weekend series with Becker College
WINCHENDON, Mass. — After beating Becker College by the same score on Friday, the Franklin Pierce men’s hockey team fell to the Hawks, 4-1, at Hason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass., on Saturday.
Junior forward Chris Stevenson tied the game in the second period for the Ravens (1-1-0), but the Hawks went on to score three unanswered goals.
Junior goaltender Adam Carman finished with 26 saves and suffered the loss in net for the Ravens.
Women’s ice hockey
FPU rolls over Becker, twice, to open season
It was a successful opening weekend for the Franklin Pierce women’s hockey team, beating Becker twice, 6-1 on Saturday in Worcester, Mass.and 8-1 on Sunday.
In Sunday’s win, sophomore Cassidy Jones notched two goals for the Ravens.
Freshmen Emilie Prive and Jenna Ruiz, seniors Nicole Amato, Marissa Massaro and Haley Parker, and sophomore Stefanie Caban each scored as well.
Freshman goaltender Suzette Faucher made her collegiate debut on Sunday and picked up the win after making 14 stops.