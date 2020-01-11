Women’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 6, SUNY Canton 3 — Twelve different Ravens tallied at least one point on Friday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team opened a two-game trip to North Country with a 6-3 win over SUNY Canton in non-conference play at Roos House.
Freshman forward Katelyn Brightbil, freshman forward Ava Kison and senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss all had a goal and an assist each in the victory for the Ravens.
Canton got back-to-back goals from freshman forward Hannah Desrochers, the first two goals of her collegiate career.
The Ravens were out-shot 27-24 on the afternoon, including 13-7 in the third period, but Franklin Pierce scored the only two goals of the third period to escape with the 6-3 win.
Senior goaltender Jessica Strack finished with 24 saves against 27 shots, and stopped all 13 shots she faced in the third period, to pick up the win (4-0-0).
Freshman Sirena Alvarez started in net for Canton, but stopped just five of eight shots before being relieved after the third Franklin Pierce goal. Senior Brooke Susac (0-6-0) went the rest of the way and finished with 13 saves against 16 shots while taking the loss.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 13-6-0, while Canton falls to 3-8-1.
The Ravens return to the ice on Saturday when they travel to SUNY Potsdam for a non-conference contest. Opening faceoff is set for 3 p.m. at Maxcy Ice Arena in Potsdam, N.Y.
Men’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, Western New England 2 — Junior goaltender Ian Wallace made 37 saves, and four different Ravens found the net on Friday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team doubled up Western New England, 4-2, in non-conference action at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass.
Senior forward Alex Lester and sophomore forward Chris Stevenson had a goal and an assist each in the win for the Ravens.
Wallace (4-3-0) finished with 37 saves, including 16 in the third period, to pick up the win in the Franklin Pierce net. Freshman goaltender Colten Lancaster (0-3-1) stopped 31 of 35 shots in defeat for Western New England.
With the victory, Franklin Pierce snaps a three-game skid and improves to 9-5-1, while Western New England falls to 3-9-2. Franklin Pierce is just one win behind the program record, which was set a year ago (10-15-1).
The Ravens return to the ice on Tuesday, when they remain home to host Post in a Northeast-10 Conference contest. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.