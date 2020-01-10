Men’s college basketball
Eastern Connecticut 68, Keene State 65 — Eastern Connecticut State University used an 8-0 run over the final 1:57 of overtime to erase a five-point deficit and went on to beat the Keene State College men’s basketball team 68-65 in Little East action Thursday night at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Keene State never trailed in the first 31 minutes, then saw themselves down five (56-51) with just over five minutes to go in regulation, only to go ahead by five with less than two minutes left in overtime. However, it was the Warriors who ultimately prevailed after scoring the final eight points as the Owls went 0-for-3 with two turnovers in the final 1:57.
Jeric Cichon led Keene State with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists and a steal. James Anozie and Nyzair Rountree each had 12 points and five boards, while Jeff Hunter had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Eastern Connecticut, who had three starters play all 45 minutes, got 20 points from Jake Collagan and 18 from Seth Thomas.
Keene State was outscored by 15 points from behind the three-point line, as the Owls connected on just 3-of-18 and ECSU 8-of-21. Both teams shot just 38 percent overall from the field. KSC got to the charity stripe 12 times and made half, while the Warriors were 12-of-18.
Up next, the Owls (5-8, 4-1 LEC) have another quick turnaround, as they visit the Anchormen of Rhode Island College on Saturday for a 3 p.m. start.
Women’s college basketball
Eastern Connecticut 65, Keene State 47 — Eastern Connecticut State University scored the first six points, led 20-8 after one, and 34-16 at halftime, in an eventual 65-47 Little East Conference win over the Keene State College women’s basketball team Thursday evening at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Both teams shot an identical 23-of-65 from the field, and Keene State had a 47-41 rebounding edge, but the Owls were an ice cold 1-of-14 from three-point land and never attempted a free throw in the game.
All 12 Owls who dressed for the game scored, but nobody reached double-figures. Samantha Adamson was the leading scorer, with 8 points. Lilly Shlimon had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and one steal, while Abby Grandmaison grabbed 10 rebounds and added 6 points. Grandmaison, a transfer from Western New England University, was making her first appearance as an Owl.
Anna Barry led Eastern Connecticut with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Danielle O’Brien, Lizzy Cretella, and Mariah Dunn finished with 11 points apiece for the Warriors, who won their sixth straight.
The Owls have lost five in a row against Eastern Connecticut since a pair of blowout wins at Geissler Gymnasium in 2017, the second of which won KSC their first LEC tournament title.
Up next, Keene State (3-11, 2-3 LEC) visits first-place Rhode Island College, which has won nine straight games, on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off.