LANGDON — Senior co-captain Avery Stewart felt it. Everything was going in. She was on fire. It was destined to be one of those light-up-The-Den nights.
“In warmups I was like, ‘Wow, I’m making all my shots,’ And then I come out and hit the side of the backboard,” she said with a laugh.
Stewart kept clanging them off the rim, wide-open 3-pointers from the top of the circle, normally her bread-and butter. Her Fall Mountain Regional High girls basketball teammates launched matching clangers of their own, layups to 3-pointers, the Wildcats scoring a mere four points in the game’s first 6:30.
But experienced 14-1 teams that have been to the state finals two straight years and are eying another run don’t let a little adversity affect them. And so it was with Fall Mountain.
Seeded second in the Division III tournament, they ultimately rolled to a 53-17 first-round victory over overmatched Belmont High at The Den Wednesday night. Fall Mountain will play its final home game of the season Saturday when it hosts No. 7 Stevens High, a 51-32 winner over Hopkinton Wednesday, in the quarterfinals with a tentative start time of 6 p.m.
While the frustration of a cold shooting night sometimes showed in the body language of the players, it didn’t infect their defense. The Wildcats throttled the Red Raiders, giving up just one field goal and three free throws the entire first half. They aggressively forced turnover after turnover, and hassled the Red Raiders into 1-for-16 shooting from the field.
They led by 16 points at the break, then really turned it on by scoring the first 12 points of the third quarter for a 33-4 lead. Belmont didn't reach double figures until a Courtney Burke drive to start the fourth quarter.
“We made them work a little in the first half, and then the pressure got to us a little in the third quarter and they really took off,” Belmont coach Mike Andriski said.
Deep down, Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney was grateful for the challenge of a cold shooting night. He wanted to see how his team would respond when the shots weren’t falling.
“We always talk, ‘Can we find other ways to impact our game if our shooting’s not there'?” Baird-Torney said. “How can we bring it back? What can we do differently? We kept talking about it.”
Belmont, 6-12 and the tournament’s 15th seed, figured its best chance was to sag in the paint and give up the perimeter. Normally, the likes of both Stewarts (Avery and her sister, Clara, off the bench), Makenna Grillone and Nora Dunnigan would make opponents pay dearly for that strategy. But they didn’t score their first points — two Avery Stewart free throws — until four minutes into the game.
Slowly, they pecked away at point production. They changed passing lanes, showed more patience, penetrated on the dribble and kicked the ball out. It was painstaking, but they pushed to a 9-1 lead after the first quarter and built a comfortable halftime lead on assortment of layups, jumpers and runners.
Scoring was well-rounded with Avery Stewart clocking in with 12 points, Dunnigan 11, Clara Stewart 10 and Grillone seven.
“Some teams really do have to rely on their shooting. We’re good enough where we can find other ways to do it,” Baird-Torney said.
Defense, for instance. The Wildcats started in a zone press, then switched to man-to-man. The Red Raiders were virtually helpless when that happened, and by the third quarter Fall Mountain had found its offensive groove. Its advantage quickly swelled to 41-9 and Baird-Torney called off the press at the start of the fourth quarter.
“They weren’t turning it over in the zone press — going to a man press kind of ignited that,” Baird-Torney said.
Hovering over the Wildcats is the possibility of yet another meeting with Conant High, the team that beat them in the last two state championship games and blitzed them this season, 61-20. Fall Mountain has responded to that Jan. 14 loss with seven straight wins, all by more than 20 points. The players say experience has taught they not to look beyond the next opponent in front of them. And that will be Route 12 rival Stevens.
“We do a really good job of bouncing back and putting things behind us,” Grillone said. “We’re just excited to play our last game here [at The Den]. Hopefully, we won’t cry too much.”