WORCESTER, Mass. — The Keene State College women’s basketball team was outscored 14-4 over the final 5:28 of the third quarter to fall into a double-digit hole, and the cold-shooting Owls ultimately never recovered in a 58-44 non-conference loss to Worcester State University Tuesday night at Brissette Court.
The shooting percentages of both teams hovered in the 20s over the game’s opening 20 minutes, but it was the Lancers who ultimately found enough offense in the end, shooting 38 percent (13-for-34) in the second half to turn what was a 23-20 halftime edge into a 14-point victory.
Keene State took a 25-24 lead at the 7:42 mark of the third quarter on a three from Aryanna Murray and tied the game at 28 a little over two minutes later when Valerie Luizzi connected from distance, but tumbled into a double-digit deficit by the end of the period. Worcester State closed on a 10-2 burst in the final 3:04 after Murray had brought the Owls within 32-30 at the 3:20 mark.
The Owls finished 7-for-24 (29 percent) from three, but only 8-for-43 (19 percent) from inside the arc. Worcester State held the Owls to the lowest field goal percentage they have allowed this season to pick up their first home win of the season.
Keene State’s final push came in the form of a pair of threes from Luizzi and Kenzie Durnford on consecutive trips down the floor midway through the fourth that made it 47-42 with 4:48 left, but they scored two points over the remainder of the game after that.
Murray led KSC with 12 points, but those came on a tough shooting night and she was the only Owl in double-figures. The Nashua native added nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals.
Up next, Keene State (1-3) is idle until hosting Rivier University (3-3) on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.
