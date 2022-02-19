LANGDON — So this is what we’ve been missing for two COVID-plagued years, the din in The Den deafening, the play on the court exhilarating.
In a taut, 36-minute defensive duel, where every shot, dribble and pass were fiercely contested, a most unlikely 3-pointer in overtime by a cool-under-fire freshman was the likely difference-maker.
No. 2 Fall Mountain Regional High girls basketball team sweated out a 44-41 OT win over rival Stevens High of Claremont, seeded seventh, in the quarterfinals of the Division III girls’ basketball tournament Saturday night. The victory sends the Wildcats to Bedford High Wednesday for the semifinals and another meeting with Monadnock Regional High.
It was a game in which the biggest lead, shared by both teams, was five points, and that seemed like double digits. So when Stevens forged a 41-37 lead in OT with 90 seconds to play, the Wildcats looked to be in trouble. It became especially dire when freshman Clara Stewart picked up her dribble and was surrounded by the swarming Cardinals at the top of the key beyond the 3-point arc. She somehow pivoted toward the hoop, found the tiniest of shooting seams and swished the shot.
“I don’t really know how it happened,” Clara Stewart said. “It just kind of opened up from the screen my sister set.”
Ah, her sister. That would be Avery Stewart, one of Fall Mountain’s senior captains and its leading scorer with 17 points. What did she think of her little sister's shot?
“I don’t know what the words were going through my head, but I don’t think they were good,” Avery Stewart said with a laugh. “It was one of those shots where you go, ‘Oh, no … great shot!' ”
And Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney? “I was going to call timeout there because we had no shape, no balance. Then she comes out and hits that.”
Had Clara Stewart missed, Stevens could have had possession with a four-point lead. Instead, it was 41-40 and Avery Stewart would put the Wildcats ahead 30 seconds later with a drive to the hoop after getting free on the weak side. That was followed by a Makenna Grillone steal and two Avery Stewart free throws — she never hesitated in burying them at the line despite the noise. Stevens’ Tara Sullivan had a clean look at a possible 3-pointer to tie, but the ball bounced off the rim and the clock ran out as the Wildcats secured the rebound.
Stevens coach Steve Condon sat alone teary-eyed on the bench for several minutes after the game, then gave Avery Stewart a fist-bump when she walked by. Condon, too, was impressed by Clara Avery’s clutch shot.
“They made some big shots down the stretch,” Condon said. “The [Clara Stewart] shot — I didn’t even think she had a lane to find it.”
Condon, normally a Stevens assistant and the JV coach, switched roles with the former eight-year varsity coach this season. That would be his wife, Ivy, as the couple had their first child in August and decided it would be easier at home in taking care of the baby.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team this whole season, and the game we played tonight,” Condon said. “Hats off to Fall Mountain — we wish them best of the luck in the next round.”
Students were allowed into the gym for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020 and they promptly packed the place, leaving the players a bit disoriented. The Wildcats are accustomed to hearing Baird-Torney call out plays in near-empty gyms; Saturday they heard nothing and couldn’t even see his mouth move since it was covered with a mask.
“We were very excited to have our fans back,” said Avery Stewart, adding that they pumped in music during practice to try to simulate a noisy gym. “Since my sophomore year, when we’re playing, you can hear a pin drop.”
Fans were equally divided between the schools, no surprise considering Stevens is just 18 miles up Route 12. After the game, several rival students got into pushing, shoving and shouting matches that were broken up by police and school officials. It contrasted with the sportsmanship on the court, as the opposing players often helped each other up after contesting loose balls.
Neither team truly got untracked on offense and it was tied 16-16 at halftime while Stevens led 27-25 after three quarters. The Cardinals employed an aggressive 3-2 zone with Zahna Rice tirelessly chasing from the middle spot. Late in the fourth quarter, Fall Mountain started exploiting free space deep on the wings as fatigue set in, prompting Condon to switch to man-to-man.
Baird-Torney said they spent all game trying to find holes that weren’t there.
“I was making adjustments on the fly every time we talked [during time outs],” he said. “Their length was a problem, even though we were familiar with them.”
In addition to Avery Stewart’s 17 points, Clara Stewart finished with 10 and Grillone had nine. Kiley Bundy and Alyssa Paquette scored 12 points for Stevens.
“In the playoffs, it’s rarely pretty,” Baird-Tomey said. “Survive.”