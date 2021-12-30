Two-time Olympic medalist Frank Shorter will be the the 2022 keynote speaker for the Clarence DeMar Marathon’s pre-race dinner, race director Alan Stroshine confirmed Wednesday.
Shorter won the gold medal in the marathon at the 1972 Summer Olympics, then won the silver medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics. He is the only American athlete to win two medals in the Olympic marathon.
He is a member of the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, the USA National Track and Field Hall of Fame and the National Distance Running Hall of Fame.
“We’ve had some high-profile names come to Keene and we keep raising the bar or keeping it where it’s at,” Stroshine said. “The story of Clarence DeMar is a big draw.”
Stroshine said last year’s keynote speaker, Bill Rodgers, connected him with Shorter, who then agreed to come to town for the event.
Shorter will speak at the pre-race pasta dinner on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The 2022 DeMar Marathon is scheduled for the next day, Sunday, Sept. 25.
Registration for the 2022 race kicks off on New Year’s Day, “the minute the ball drops,” Stroshine said. Registration and more information can be found at www.clarencedemar.com.