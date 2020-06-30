September’s Clarence DeMar Marathon and DeMar Half Marathon have been canceled due to the impact of COVID-19, according to race director Alan Stroshine.
However, the Super Seniors and Kids DeMar races may still move forward in some way, Stroshine said.
An update sent to runners Tuesday morning said, “This decision was made in the interest of the health of our runners, our race committee, 400-plus volunteers and the greater Keene community. We’ve been monitoring the impact of the pandemic in our own community and across the country and the risks far outweighed the rewards of running DeMar. Our mission has always included health and wellness and moving forward with the real threats posed by COVID 19 would contradict everything we stand for.”
In the Super Seniors race — for people age 70 and older — and the Kids DeMar, for children in kindergarten through 5th-grade, participants log 25 miles of running, jogging or walking beforehand and complete the final 1.2 miles on the DeMar course on race day. Stroshine said they’re trying to move forward with them in some manner.
The races, organized by the Elm City Rotary Club, had been scheduled for Sept. 27. Set to be the 43rd running of the marathon, it will be the first time since 1978 that the marathon will not be run.
“Even though the decision was the right one, it was a real gut-punch,” Stroshine said. “A large group of very dedicated people put their heart and soul into this event. And the reward for us is on race weekend, it’s the best weekend of the year. It is a lot of fun and it’s the culmination of a whole year’s worth of work. It’s always well worth it.”
For the past eight years, it has been a primary source of funds for a long list of community and international service programs.
These programs include the “Follow ME” sneaker program, supplying sneakers to all 2nd-graders in Cheshire County, the Unsung Hero Scholarship, providing scholarships to local youth who have demonstrated community commitment, and a collaborative effort with Keene Community Kitchen to help provide food for people in need in the community.
“DeMar has become one of, if not the best community events on our local calendar and it is our runners who make it what it is,” Stroshine said. “We are heartbroken to be put in this position, but are committed to moving forward and will begin the planning for 2021 immediately.”
The fees for this year’s marathon can be donated to the Elm City Rotary Club to support their ongoing service programs, deferred to the full or half 2021 or 2022 DeMar races, or a full refund can be requested, less the original processing fees.
“The DeMar race committee and the Keene Elm City Rotary Club are fully committed to putting on a DeMar event we are proud of and have all come to rely on in the years ahead and will look forward to welcoming everyone to Keene, NH on race weekend 2021!,” the release said.
More information will be communicated in the coming days from Stroshine.