CLAREMONT – Get your coffee and hot chocolate ready, it may come in handy, as Claremont Motorsports Park opens its doors for ten divisions of racing at the inaugural Turkey Day Classic Saturday afternoon at the storied Thrasher Road Speed Plant.
And, best yet, grandstand admission is set at an affordable post-Black Friday price of only ten bucks.
Promoter Mike Parks is opening the gates for one last time this year at the third-mile oval, with a ten-division card of stock car racing beginning at 1 p.m.
Four of the regular racing season’s weekly divisions will battle, as the Street Stock, Mini Stock, Pure Stock and Six Shooter classes will all be in action, as will the visiting Classic Lites touring series.
The Turkey Day Classic will include no fewer than four Enduro events, as the Four Cylinder, Six Cylinder, and Eight Cylinder Enduros will also be joined by a special Ladies Only Enduro. Need more mayhem on the asphalt? Parks will provide that too, as he serves up the speedway’s first-ever Flag Pole Race
In conjunction with Saturday’s racing event, CMP is also hosting its third annual Kiwanis of Claremont Gift Collection. Race fans are urged to bring an unwrapped child’s or teen’s holiday gift to support this worthy cause.
The inaugural Turkey Day Classic begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. Adult admission is $10 and kids 6-12 are admitted for $5. Concessions will be open.