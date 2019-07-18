Area golfers will vie for gross and net titles in the Keene City Championships this weekend.
Winners will be crowned in the Open Division and the Tawse Division, which is for players age 50 and older.
Keeton Foster will try to defend his title in the Open Division; Bob Kearney, meanwhile, is the title-holder in the Tawse Division.
This year, the first round will be played at the Keene Country Club, on Saturday. The two-day event concludes Sunday, at Bretwood on the North Course there. The first group tees off at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Foster defeated Ryan Kohler on the first playoff hole at KCC to win last year. Kearney, of Harrisville, was the toast of the tournament. He followed an eight-birdie round Saturday with a methodical, if not flashy, 75 Sunday on a Keene CC course he had not played before.
He was one of two amateurs to make the two-day cut in the N.H. Open earlier this summer, played on the same two courses.
The final pairing of the Tawse Division Saturday will feature three previous winners of this event: Kearney, Ken Goebel, Chris McLaughlin and Mike Blair, a multi-time winner.
These are the Saturday tee times:
Tawse Division
8:30 a.m. — David Lord, Jeff Foster, Dave Roy, Scott Olmstead
8:40 a.m. — Shawn Leslie, Joe Mills, Kevin O’Neil
8:50 a.m. — Chris Martz, Bill Maguire, John Hulslander, Dick Fairbanks
9:00 a.m. — Dick Skrocki, Greg Thompson, Pete Blaisdell, Jay Eshelman
9:10 a.m. — Bill Davidson, Ken Moller, Ron Leslie, Brian Nadeau
9:20 a.m. — Mike Blair, Chris McLaughlin, Bob Kearney, Ken Goebel
Open Division
9:30 a.m. — Jim Robbins, Andy McIlvene, Mace Sebby, Joe DiRusso
9:40 a.m. — Dana Shonk, Jon Plankey, Norm Asselin, Kyle Foster
9:50 a.m. — Keeton Foster, Nick Nadeau, Tim Yarosevich, Jonas Maynard