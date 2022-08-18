WINDHAM — Ryan Kohler’s State-Am charge was derailed on the back nine of the semifinals of New Hampshire golf’s longest week last month, but the local standout golfer had plenty in his gas tank when he teed it up over three days on three separate courses for the recent N.H. Stroke Play Championship.
The Chesterfield golfer’s consistency and adaptability was on full display as he bested a field of top state amateurs by seven shots and reclaimed a title that he won 10 years ago. Kohler’s even-par round at challenging Windham Country Club separated him from the pack.
The event featured Rounds at Sky Meadow in Nashua and Canterbury Woods.
Pat Pelletier led when the field left Sky Meadow, but with a 4-under-par 68, Kohler grabbed the lead after two rounds, sitting at even par for the championship with a one-shot cushion heading to Windham.
The event was staged on consecutive days, and following the second round the field was cut to the low 40 golfers plus ties.
Kohler seized control of the tournament when he birdied four straight holes on the back nine of the final round, starting at the 13th. The hot stretch offset his four bogeys to that point.
Coming into the final round at Windham, Rick Moreau and Will McLaughlin were Kohler’s closest pursuers.
Kohler’s mettle has been tested before in hard-fought stroke-play events, and he has a history of handling the situation well. The one-time Keene State baseball standout is the two-time defending N.H. Mid-Amateur titleholder, and earlier this summer, besides the stellar showing at the N.H. Amateur at Abenaqui in Rye, he placed third in the Vermont Amateur at Brattleboro CC.
His last win in this event, in 2012, came at Green Meadow in Hudson.
“It was a decade ago, so it’s been a while,” Kohler told a N.H. Golf Association staffer. “It feels good to close one out this year.”
Sharing second-place honors were Pelletier, Ethan Emerson and Joe Bowker, all at 7 over. Bowker was making a strong charge with a 1-under front side but faded on the back nine. McLaughlin and Moreau finished sixth and tied for 14th, respectively.
Jalen Rines of The Shattuck in Jaffrey finished seventh at 13-over.
Kohler will try to carry over his good play and win a third straight Mid-Amateur, at Owl’s Nest in Campton Oct. 3-5.
