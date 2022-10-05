CAMPTON — Ryan Kohler saw Tuesday at the N.H. Mid-Amateur Championship at Owl’s Nest Resort & Golf Club as moving day. So, he did what any good golfer would do – he moved.
All the way to the top part of the leaderboard.
And no one should be surprised. It has been that kind of season, and this has been that kind of event for the local golf standout.
Kohler’s 4-under 68 Tuesday left him two shots back of the player he outdueled in the final round of this event last year, Jim Cilley, of Laconia CC, who fashioned another 3-under 69 Tuesday.
Kohler, the 38-year-old Chesterfield resident, is gunning for a third straight Mid-Amateur title and fourth overall.
By day’s end in Campton, just south of some of the most revered and rugged mountains in New England, four players remained under par.
One of them was Kohler’s good friend James Pleat, of Nashua CC, who has also won this event in successive years. He joins Kohler at 4-under for the event following a 69 Tuesday. Jeremy Duhamel, in his first appearance in this event, is also at 4-under after a 68 of his own Tuesday.
Kohler and Pleat have done their damage on the Owls’ Nest par fives. Pleat is 6-under on the par fives, Kohler 5-under, including an eagle on the 13th hole Tuesday, which played over par to the field.
The script a year ago was slightly flipped. Kohler carried a five-shot advantage on Cilley into the third round and Kohler hung on to win by two shots.
Tuesday, Kohler began his round on the back nine and made immediate noise with the eagle and then with birdies on 17, another par five, and 18. He turned to the front nine, where one birdie offset one bogey. His eagle putt was from 40 feet, up and over a ridge.
“I didn’t hit it great today,” Kohler said, “but I got a lot more out of my round than yesterday. Glad to be in the mix.”
Cilley, who won this crown previously, leads the field with 11 birdies through two days. He closed out his round Tuesday with birdies on three of his four finishing holes. He is 3-under on par threes, tops in the field.
Damon Salo, Cameron Salo, Gabe Roy and Jalen Rines are the other area players to survive the two-day cut of top 40 players and ties. The Salos were among the eight players to card a sub-par round Tuesday, each with 1-under 71s. Damon sits 10th, and Cameron sits tied for 11th.
Roy, the one-time Keene High standout, shot even par Tuesday and stands at 6-over, tied for 16th. He made his move on the Owls’ Nest front side, his second nine, with four birdies, and had five for his round.
Matt Burroughs and Jamie Ferullo were the other big movers Tuesday, each with 69s, to stay in striking distance at even par, along with Zach Hutton, a 32-year-old out of Windham CC.
Phil Pleat; Harvin Groft; 71-year-old Bill Everett; and Keith Stone, who, despite rounds of 76-74, has made nine birdies over the first two rounds, are among the notables to make the cut.
