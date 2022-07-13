RYE — It is the middle of summer and Ryan Kohler is making noise on the state’s amateur golf circuit.
Some things seem never to change.
Kohler, the standout who plays out of Hooper Golf Course in Walpole, earned co-medalist honors at the 119th N.H. Amateur Championship Tuesday. The marquee event is being staged near the coast, at pristine Abenaqui Country Club in Rye.
Kohler finished two days of medal play at 3-under par (68-73), sharing the top qualifying spot with Rob Henley (Lake Sunapee CC). Henley fired a course-record 7-under 65 Monday, making nine birdies.
Henley gains the No. 1 seed by virtue of being the first player to post the 141, or 3-under score. Kohler is the No. 2 seed.
Match play over the next three days will set up a 36-hole final Saturday. Two-time defending champion James Pleat finished 3-over in stroke play to advance and keep his title-defense hopes alive.
A playoff this morning between seven players vying for four spots in the match-play bracket included Tim Yarosevich, the defending club champion at Bretwood in Keene. Yarosevich (76-82) did not move on.
Among the four players that did was 72-year-old Bob Mielcarz (Concord CC), who has won this event more times than any other player.
Two other area golfers, who play out of The Shattuck in Jaffrey, are also among those moving on to match play. Cameron Salo (72-74) finished tied for eighth in stroke play, and James Kinnunen (77-77) finished tied for 40th.
Kohler, third a week ago in the Vermont Amateur, opened with a 4-under 68 Monday that included an eagle three at the par 5 fifth hole. Tuesday, he birdied the second hole before rattling of eight pars. A stumble at the start of his back nine — bogeys on four of his first five holes — was offset by a pair of birdies coming in.
Tuesday’s play featured winds and severe thunderstorms that led to a delay and the Grand March playoff being moved to Wednesday.
Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth CC), Bryce Zimmerman (Nashua CC) and Joe Bowker (Pembroke Pines CC) were the only other players to finish their qualifying rounds under par, all at 1-under.
Brandon Gills (Sky Meadow) carded the day’s low round, a 2-under 70. Gillis was runner-up to Pleat at North Conway last year.
