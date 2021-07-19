After having to take a year off due to COVID, the Chesterfield Lions Club held its 22nd annual John K. Schlichting Golf Classic on Tuesday July 13 at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene.
A total of 40 teams and 160 players participated, an unprecedented number in the 22 year history of the event.
The event is a major source of funding for the club’s initiatives related to their mission of support for the sight and hearing impaired, scholarships awarded annually to Chesterfield students graduating from Keene High School thier annual donation of $1,500 to the Chesterfield Public School Foundation and other community-based, charitable donations.
Results from this year’s event:
Winners by Flight:
A Flight (-16): Andrew and Jim Loney, Justin LaRock, Greg Whitcomb
B Flight (-15): Kirke and Rod Parsons, Jared and Tim Butson
C Flight (-6): Steve Buckley, Michael Blaudchun, Wayne Kassotis, Mark Labelle
Mixed (-13): Phil, Sue, Andre and Kevin Shaw
Women (-11): Lucia Bergeron, Amy Bodwell, Lucy Ryder, Mary Anne Wisell
Closest to the Pin Women (14’3”): Susan Newcomer
Closest to the Pin Men (42”): Tayne Rancourt
Putting Contest: Marty Mahoney