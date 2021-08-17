WINCHESTER — Saturday night Monadnock Speedway celebrated the return of the Tri Track Modified racing series, the speedway’s 51st anniversary and the life of Johnny Corliss, former racer and car owner. Corliss, a Winchester businessman, was in the field of racers on Monadnock’s opening night, Aug. 13, 1971, and at his passing was owner of one the race cars competing in the Tri Track series.
The Wonder Casino 100 Honoring Johnny Corliss took the green flag with Richard Sherman of Canton, Mass., leading the first 42 circuits. An extended caution on lap 43 allowed many competitors to pit for tires or adjustments. Swanzey’s Kirk Alexander remained on the tracking, taking the lead on the restart. A caution just after the half-way mark in the race brought the field together. On the restart, Chase Dowling of Roxbury, Conn., jumped in front and held the top spot to the checkers and the $6000.00 top money. Matt Hirschman of Northamptson, Penn., always a favorite to win big money races, managed a second. Justin Bonsignore, from Holtsville, N.Y., collected third place.
Monadnock’s NHSTRA Modifieds ran a clean green to checkers 35-lap main event. Tyler Leary of Hatfield, Mass., took the early lead. Bennington’s Matt Kimball took over the top spot on lap nine and rode the wave to his third win of the season. Point leader, Todd Patnode of Swanzey, moved up to take second. Leary slipped to third.
After a half season foray into the Modified ranks, the 2020 Late Model Champion, Aaron Fellows of Croydon returned to late model competition with an exciting win over point leader Austin Brehio of Concord.
Brehio had moved into the lead on a lap 3 restart of the 25-lap race while Fellows worked his way into second from his seventh starting position. The final ten laps saw a fierce nose to tail battle between the two drivers. Fellows made the winning pass going into turn three on the last lap for the win. Brehio was second, Cam Curtis of Baltimore, V.T., rode into third.
The 25-lap Mini Stock feature also went clean and green to the end. Not surprising, Gordon Farnum of Fitzwilliam raced to his eighth win ahead of point leader, Louie Maher of Baldwinville, Mass. Jake Puchalski of Sunderland, Mass. had his best run of the year for third.
The 25-lap Pure Stock main was interrupted twice with cautions before Granby, Mass. driver Nick Houle collected his fifth win of the year ahead of point leader, Chris Davis of Winchester and third finisher, Jimmy Zellman from Greenfield, Mass. (Unofficial at press deadline).
Young Gun, Teagan Edson of Ashburnham, Mass., raced to her first win, out-racing Jeff Moffat, Jr, from Davidson, Conn., and Dominic Stafford of Milles Falls, Mass.
This coming weekend the Speedway will host two days of racing. Saturday night’s stock action on Monadnock’s high-bank oval will feature the 50-lap Teddy Bear Pools and Spa Street Stock Triple Crown series plus NHSTRA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Young Guns and the NELCAR Legend Series. Sunday, action moves to the mud bog for the Annual Cindy Hall Memorial Mudslinger series. Information for both shows is at monadnockspeedway.com.
Results
NHSTRA Modifieds: Matthew Kimball, Todd Patnode, Tyler Leary, Cameron Houle, Cory Plummer, Ben Byrne, Kimberley Rivet, 5C-Cole Littlewood, Eric LeClair, Scott MacMichael
Late Model Sportsman Unofficial: Aaron Fellows, Austin Brehio, Camdyn Curtis, Joseph Bates, Justin Littlewood, Cole Littlewood, Glen Brehio, John Meany, George Frost, Dylan Bodreau, Daniel Comeau, Nancy Muni Ruot, Caleb Cashman, 74W-Matthew Winter, (DNS)Rocky Smith
Mini Stocks: Gordon Farnum, Louie Maher, Jake Puchalski, Kevin Clayton, Jeff Asselin, Kevin McKnight, Matthew Lambert, Dana Shepard, Jeff Heath, Patrick Houle, William Chaffee, Craig Chaffee, Michael Douglas, Robert Kirker
Pure Stock Unofficial: Nicholas Houle, Chris Davis, James Zellman, Cory Lofland, JD Stockwell, Kyle Robinson Newell, Justin Cousino, Brianna Patnode, Nicholas Shepard, Chris Higbee, Carter Chamberlin, Jason LeRay
Young Gun: Teagan Edson, Jeffrey Moffat Jr, Dominick Stafford, Zachary Zilinski