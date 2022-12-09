SWANZEY — The championship defense has begun for the Huskies.
The Monadnock girls basketball team beat Mascoma Valley, 62-46, Friday night in Swanzey.
A 29-point second quarter gave the Huskies all the breathing room they needed. The team shot 11-for-20 (55 percent) from the field in that quarter, including 7-of-11 from beyond the arc.
“I’d like to say it’s coaching, but when the kids hit that many shots from three, they make you look really good,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Colbert. “And they make the offense look really good. I’m not sure we did anything special other than maybe the jitters were gone. There was some confidence there and kids did what they were capable of.”
Senior Bree Lawrence finished with 15 points, tied for the game high. She scored 13 of her points in that second quarter, including three three-pointers.
She missed her first three pointer, then hit three of her next four.
“After that first shot — I didn’t let it get me down,” Lawrence said. “You have to keep taking those shots if you want them to go in. Everyone just did great overall.”
Senior Mea Carroll-Clough scored 10 for the Huskies while sophomore Bailee Soucia had nine — including back-to-back three pointers to start off the third quarter.
Outside of that second quarter, it looked like the Huskies had some rust to knock off — not very surprising in a season-opening game — but Lawrence (a team captain) is confident the group can learn from Friday’s game and move forward.
“We have a lot to work with,” Lawrence said. “First game of the season is usually pretty rough, but we’ve been practicing really hard the last two days. … I think it’ll be a good season.”
Defensively, the team played aggressive — almost too aggressive — and implemented a full-court press to start the game. The pressure got to Mascoma, and the Huskies created some additional scoring opportunities off turnovers.
The only downside for the Huskies was they put Mascoma in the bonus before the first quarter was over. By halftime, Monadnock had committed 16 fouls.
Mascoma scored 13 points in the second quarter, and all of them came from free throws. The Royals only attempted four field goals in that eight-minute frame. They were 13-of-17 from the line. As a team, Mascoma went to the free throw line nine times during the second quarter.
Emily Seiler led the Royals with 15 points — tied with Lawrence for the game high. Gabby Pierce scored 12 points and Makenna Houston scored nine.
The Royals outscored the Huskies in the fourth quarter, but Monadnock had already built up a sizable lead. It wasn’t a particularly pretty win, but it was a win, nonetheless.
“I told them before the game it wasn’t going to be a Van Gough,” Colbert said. “It wasn’t. … But it’s something to build on. We’re right back at it tomorrow morning at 7:30.”
Next up for the Huskies (1-0) is an early-season test as Conant (1-0) comes to town Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Monadnock came out on top in the title game last season.
Tip-off for that matchup is 5 p.m. — an earlier start than usual due to no JV game beforehand.
