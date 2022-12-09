20221210-SPT-MRHSGBBALL-1

Senior Breann Lawrence (15) of the Monadnock girls basketball team goes for the rebound under Mascoma’s basket during their game in Swanzey Friday night. Monadnock defeated Mascoma 62-46.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

SWANZEY — The championship defense has begun for the Huskies.

