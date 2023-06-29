David Chadbourne is leaving Franklin Pierce after 32 years as a coach at the University. After arriving in Rindge in 1991 as an assistant men's basketball coach. He spent three seasons as the women's head basketball coach before taking over the men's team in 1999 — a position he held for 24 years.
RINDGE — After 24 seasons, David Chadbourne is stepping down as Franklin Pierce men's basketball coach, the university confirmed in a statement to The Sentinel Thursday.
"Coach Chadbourne has been a constant at Franklin Pierce University," the statement read. "His dedication to the university, the athletic department, and the Men’s basketball team has been unwavering for 32 years. Most importantly, his sense of commitment, family, and integrity have been a guiding light for his athletes and countless young coaches and staff. We appreciate his dedication, and he will forever be a Raven."
Chadbourne first came to Rindge in 1991 and served as an assistant under coach Art Luptowski of FPU's men's basketball team and as head coach of the women's program for three seasons before taking over as men's head coach in 1999.
He amassed a 345-308 record at the helm of the men's program after a 63-24 record in three seasons with the women's team.
The Ravens went 17-12 this past season, falling to Southern New Hampshire in the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. In 2021-22, Chadbourne won NE-10 Coach of the Year after leading the Ravens to the conference finals for the first time since 2013 and an NCAA Division II Tournament berth.
In Rindge, Chadbourne led the Ravens men's team to four NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2013. He was New England Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year in 1998 and led the women to an NCAA Tournament berth in 1999.
He oversaw the program's transition into the Northeast-10 Conference.
Chadbourne also coached several other teams at Franklin Pierce, serving as baseball coach in 1996 and 1998, softball coach in 1995, and the men's and women's tennis coach in 1993 and 1994. In 1993, he led the men's tennis team to the NECC title and a runner-up spot in 1994.
Before Franklin Pierce, Chadbourne was an assistant basketball and baseball coach at his alma mater, St. Joseph's College in Standish, Maine, where he is in the hall of fame. A four-year standout on the basketball court, Chadbourne set records in in single-season and career assists for the Monks.
In a massive shakeup to the region's college basketball landscape, Chadbourne's departure from Rindge comes on the same day that news broke that Ryan Cain will be leaving Keene State men's basketball.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
