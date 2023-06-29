20230630-SPT-DavidChadbourne

David Chadbourne is leaving Franklin Pierce after 32 years as a coach at the University. After arriving in Rindge in 1991 as an assistant men's basketball coach. He spent three seasons as the women's head basketball coach before taking over the men's team in 1999 — a position he held for 24 years.

 Kayla Schuberth / Franklin Pierce University

RINDGE — After 24 seasons, David Chadbourne is stepping down as Franklin Pierce men's basketball coach, the university confirmed in a statement to The Sentinel Thursday.

