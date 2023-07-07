David Chadbourne, who stepped away from Franklin Pierce last week after 32 years at the Rindge university — including 24 as head men’s basketball coach — was named head women’s basketball coach at Southern Maine over the holiday weekend.
Chadbourne, who moved to Wells, Maine, in 2018 and commuted to Rindge in his final seasons at FPU, returns to the women’s game where he spent three years as head coach for the Ravens from 1996-1999 and amassed a 63-24 record.
“I’m very pleased that David will be joining the USM staff as our next women’s basketball coach. He brings a wealth of experience as a head coach of both women’s and men’s basketball at the NCAA Division II level and has a long history of success,” said Southern Maine Director of Athletics Al Bean via release. “David is excited about his new challenge and is ready to move the program forward and reconnect with its rich history.”
In Rindge, Chadbourne amassed a 345-308 record at the helm of the men’s program. He led the Ravens to the postseason in 18 of his 24 seasons on the bench.
“I am honored to be joining the University of Southern Maine as their next Women’s Basketball Coach. I’d like to thank Athletic Director Al Bean and the committee for selecting me. I am excited for the opportunity, as well as the challenges ahead,” said Chadbourne in the release. “University of Southern Maine women’s basketball has a strong tradition, and we are going to work hard to embody that standard of excellence. The University of Southern Maine is a tremendous institution that provides an outstanding venue for academic, athletic, personal, and professional growth, and I look forward to the seasons ahead.”
The appointment will bring Chadbourne back to the Monadnock Region in due time with the Huskies playing in the Little East Conference.
Southern Maine went 8-18 last season and 6-10 in LEC play. The Huskies’ last winning season was in 2018-19, when they went 16-11.
