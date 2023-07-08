David Chadbourne arrived at Franklin Pierce the way many burgeoning coaches do when they enter their first job at a small school in the middle of nowhere.
It was only going to be a few years — a launching pad to the next gig.
The year was 1991 and what Chadbourne did not know at the time was that he was sewing the first stitches of a career that, over 32 years in Rindge, intertwined him into the fabric of what the university’s athletic department has become today.
Last week, Chadbourne stepped down as head coach of the Ravens men’s basketball team after 24 years at the helm and nearly 350 wins.
On Saturday, he was announced as the head women’s hoops coach at Southern Maine in Gorham.
The move is a homecoming for Chadbourne, who went to high school in Wells, Maine, and moved back there full-time in March of 2018 after his wife, Michele, died of colon cancer the previous September.
The two went to high school together in Wells. The plan always was that, eventually, they would move back. He and the couple’s three daughters followed through on that plan. All three daughters, each of whom had successful athletic careers at Conant, went on to St. Joseph’s College in Maine, where Chadbourne was a standout basketball and baseball player and is in the hall of fame.
For his final five seasons in Rindge, Chadbourne made the commute down from Maine.
“It’s hard, you’re there for so long, you’ve grown so many roots there in the community, in the program and the school,” said Chadbourne. “Every year it was like, well, I’ll see this guy through and I’ll see this group through and you just find new reasons to stay. It was just such a great place and a great job. It was a very, very difficult decision to let go of it.”
Eventually, the time came.
This upcoming season would have been his last in Rindge had the opening at Southern Maine not become available this spring.
“I decided to go with where I love to live instead of where I loved to work,” said Chadbourne, 58. “When Southern Maine opened up it was an opportunity for me. I don’t think I’m ready to stop coaching so this was a real opportunity to stay in Maine and kind of rejuvenate a program that was once really really good. So it’s exciting to change, there’s also a little anxiety that comes with change after 32 years.”
He hopes his youngest daughter, Grace, will join his coaching staff in Gorham.
It will not be his first foray into head coaching the women’s game. He was the women’s coach at Franklin Pierce from 1996-1999, amassing a 63-24 record. He was New England Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year in 1998 and led the Ravens to an NCAA Division II Tournament berth in 1999 before taking the reins of the men’s program.
It was just another of several hats Chadbourne wore in Rindge after he arrived to be an assistant on Art Luptowski’s staff on the men’s basketball team.
He served as head baseball coach in two separate bridge years in 1996 and 1998 and coached softball in 1995. He coached the men’s and women’s tennis teams in 1993 and 1994.
“I didn’t know anything about coaching tennis,” Chadbourne said. “I was reading books and watching videos ... The men’s program was great. I inherited great players. I just had to make sure they got to the matches on time.”
He also ran the intramurals.
“I had an absolute ball coaching those other sports,” he said. “It was my first job and it changed every single year for the first five years. But it was always basketball that was the number one job.”
Once he inherited the basketball men’s basketball program, sweeping changes came to the university’s athletic department. The Ravens joined the Northeast-10 Conference in 2000 along with four other schools.
Chadbourne and the Ravens went to the NE-10 semifinals in their first season in the conference and made the conference tournament in each of their first seven seasons. Against bigger schools with bigger budgets like Stonehill and Bentley, FPU under Chadbourne became a consistent winner.
He leaves Rindge after 11 consecutive winnings seasons, an NE-10 record.
“For years it was like, how are we going to beat these guys,” said Chadbourne. “They had this and they had that. Once I stopped worrying about what they had and just thought about what we had and how to make the most of it, that’s when we started to do better.”
It came to a head in 2012-13. After winning 22 games the previous season and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Chadbourne’s tenure, the Ravens followed it up with 24 wins. It earned them a host bid for the NCAA Tournament East Regional, which they won to earn a spot in the Division II Elite 8 after a 57-52 win over Bridgeport.
They were knocked out by Metro State 78-65. Stars Ellis Cooper and Eric Jean-Guillaume, who was two-time NE-10 Player of the Year, both played through injuries in the loss.
“I’ll tell you this, and I know how it sounds, but I believe wholeheartedly we were the best team out in the Elite 8,” said Chadbourne. “I would have loved to see what we would have done if we could have stayed healthy.”
The Ravens went on to make the NCAA Tournament again the next season.
“Those three years were special,” said Chadbourne.
After 343 wins, four NCAA Tournament appearances, the last coming in 2022, and 30 all conference selections, Chadbourne says one of the things he is most of proud of his players’ 95-percent graduation rate.
Chadbourne attributes some of that consistency on and off the court to a lasting message given to him by former university president Walter Peterson before his passing in 2011. Peterson was president when Chadbourne arrived in Rindge and was a mainstay around campus and the athletic department.
“We had just had a bad season, maybe my worst,” recalled Chadbourne. “And he calls me and he said ‘Coach, you know what? You’re a really good coach. You had a tough year, but remember this. I want you to remember this forever. Always recruit character.’ “
“Whenever I recruit,” said Chadbourne. “That always pops into my mind.”
Chadbourne did not have another losing season after that phone call.
He brings that streak, and that message, with him to Maine.
