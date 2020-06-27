Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock has made the decision to cancel, postpone, or make virtual all fundraising events through the end of the year.
This means the 2020 CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic (July 31) and the CHaD NH East-West High School All-Star Football Game (Aug. 1) will be cancelled.
“This decision was not made lightly, given the importance of fundraising events to CHaD in supporting essential patient and family services and research,” the press release read. “As the state’s largest healthcare provider, Dartmouth-Hitchcock needs to do everything possible to help reduce transmission of the disease, especially as the state relaxes restrictions. This includes avoiding activities that make social distancing difficult, or that potentially bring asymptomatic carriers with others.”
Despite the cancellations, that doesn’t stop the need for fundraising money, as in 2019, nearly $3 million dollars was generated through events such as the football and baseball games. Due to COVID-19, those numbers will be severely impacted.
The release stated that sponsors, ticket purchasers, and donors can still support the CHaD programs, but refunds can also be requested by contacting 629-1238 or the respective event emails, ChaDBaseball@hitchcock.org or CHaD.AllStarFootball@hitchcock.org.