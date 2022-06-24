The Central New England Rivals AAU boys team poses. From left: Paul Mcgillion, Nate Johnson, Tate Chamberlin, Sam Mattocks, Coach Marc Hoak, Jordy Allembert, Cam Frost, Gabe Hill, Tristan Evans. Not pictured: Anthony Poanessa, Forrester Avard, Jamison Nystrom.
The Central New England Rivals AAU girls team poses with their Zero Gravity Natioanls trophy. Back row: Julia Nystrom, Alyssa Paquette, Megan Roberts, Coach Marc Hoak, Avery Stewart. Front row: Bree Lawrence, Makenna Grillone, Chloe Givens, Paige Loughman. Not pictured: Grace Furze.
The Central New England Rivals AAU boys team poses. From left: Paul Mcgillion, Nate Johnson, Tate Chamberlin, Sam Mattocks, Coach Marc Hoak, Jordy Allembert, Cam Frost, Gabe Hill, Tristan Evans. Not pictured: Anthony Poanessa, Forrester Avard, Jamison Nystrom.
Courtesy
The Central New England Rivals AAU girls team poses with their Zero Gravity Natioanls trophy. Back row: Julia Nystrom, Alyssa Paquette, Megan Roberts, Coach Marc Hoak, Avery Stewart. Front row: Bree Lawrence, Makenna Grillone, Chloe Givens, Paige Loughman. Not pictured: Grace Furze.
Central New England Rivals is the newest AAU program for the southern Vermont/New Hampshire and western Massachusetts area.
The Rivals were created by Coach Marc Hoak and this year consisted of a boys varsity and a girls varsity teams. It was a successful first year for this organization.
The girls team ended the season with a record of 26-4, took home four championships and won the Zero Gravity Nationals in Boston.
They defeated a tough Middlesex Magic team in the semifinals by five points where they had to come from behind, and then again faced the same team in the championship and beat them by 12 points to earn the title.
The girls team consisted of seven seniors and two juniors.
Seniors: Chloe Givens (Brattleboro Union High School,Vt), Julia Nystrom (Bellows Falls High School,VT), Avery Stewart (Fall Mountain Regional High School), Makenna Grillone (Fall Mountain Regional High School), Grace Furze (Monadnock Regional High School), Paige Loughman (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.) and Megan Roberts (Hinsdale High School).
Juniors: Alyssa Paquette (Stevens High School) and Bree Lawrence (Monadnock Regional High School).
Avery Stewart will continue her education and playing career at Eastern Connecticut. Makenna Grillone will continue her education at University of New England. Megan Roberts will continue her education at University of Southern Maine. Grace Furze will continue her education and playing career at Keene State College.
The boys team ended their season with a record of 13-17 and ended their season at the quarterfinals of the Zero Gravity Nationals in Boston.
The team consisted of two seniors and nine juniors.
Seniors: Sam Mattocks (Brattleboro Union High school, Vt.) and Anthony Poanessa (Monadnock Regional High School).
Juniors: Cam Frost (Brattleboro Union High School, Vt.), Tate Chamberlin (Brattleboro Union High School, Vt.), Paul Mcgillion (Brattleboro Union High School, Vt.), Tristan Evans (Brattleboro Union High School, Vt.), Jordy Allembert (Brattleboro Union High School, Vt.), Gabe Hill (Monadnock Regional High School), Jamison Nystrom (Bellows Falls High School, Vt.), and Forrester Avard (Hanover High School).
Anthony Poanessa will be entering the Air Force.
As a first year organization these teams represented the CNE Rivals the right way all season. The Rivals will be looking to expand to more teams next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.