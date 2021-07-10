WALPOLE — When Casey Jordan stepped into the box in the sixth inning with runners on first and second, he was just looking to put one into the gap and score a run.
Instead, he put it over the rightfield fence for a walk-off, three-run homerun to cap off a 12-0, six-inning win for the Keene Post 4 Legion team over Laconia Post 1 Saturday at Hubbard Park in Walpole.
“I was just sort of up there swinging,” Jordan said. “I just got a good swing — [Laconia’s pitcher, Liam Waldron] left a curveball up there — and I took it.”
Jordan’s walk-off homerun was his second homer of the game.
His first came in the second inning, also to rightfield, to jumpstart a four-run inning in which Keene rattled off six hits in a row.
“Hitting is contagious,” said Keene manager Rick Stromgren. “[Jordan has] been in a bit of slump, so for him to hit that ball, it was awesome to see for him. He was the spark that we needed.”
“When you’re on, like he was today, you’re on,” Stromgren added.
“After that [first homerun], it sort of set that rally,” Jordan said. “It set the pace for the rest of the game and [starting pitcher] Jonah [Frost] shut it down from there.”
Frost — still working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in the spring — pitched five scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. He struck out five.
After struggling with his command through the first two innings — giving up a double and two walks in the first, then two more walks in the second — Frost found his groove and only allowed one baserunner over the next three innings.
“I wanted him to work through the rust, because it’s been a while for him,” Stromgren said. “After the third, he said, ‘Coach, I figured it out,’ so I said let’s ride him as much as we can. He really started to command the breaking pitch.”
Frost described his first two innings as “messy,” but with some help from his defense he got through unscathed.
The middle infield, with Hunter Paquette at second base and Logan Thatcher at shortstop, took care of any balls that came up the middle and helped Frost get out of any jams early on.
“This is probably the best defense out there right now,” Frost said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that even if I don’t have it all there, if I give them something to hit, I know I’m going to get outs.”
In addition to solid defense, an early lead goes a long way for any starting pitcher.
Keene had a 9-0 lead after three innings, scoring twice in the first, four times in the second and three times in the third.
Thatcher, Jordan, Jared Schmitt, Carl Hoden, Ethan Frazier and Trevor Heise each had multi-hit games.
Schmitt, Hoden, Jordan and Kevin Putnam recorded multiple RBIs to help lead Keene to its second win of the day. Keene beat Concord Post 21, 7-2, earlier Saturday.
“We swung the bats well [against Concord] and it carried over into tonight,” Stromgren said. “Hopefully we can get keep the bats going.”
“This game really gave us momentum heading into next week,” Frost said.
“We’re feeling good after these two games,” Jordan agreed.
Keene has an off-day Sunday, then hosts Merrimack Post 98 Monday for a doubleheader at Alumni Field starting at 5:30 p.m.
Including Monday's doubleheader, Keene is scheduled to play its last seven games of the regular season in the next seven days.