NASHUA — Survive and advance, right?
With its back against the wall — in every sense of the phrase — the Keene Post 4 Legion baseball team mounted a furious comeback in the seventh inning to take down Concord Post 21, 7-4, and stay alive in the State Legion Senior Tournament Saturday at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
Casey Jordan took control of the game after taking over for starter Jonah Frost in the second inning. Jordan pitched six innings in relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and striking out five.
Jordan also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, including bringing home Logan Thatcher as the game-tying run in the seventh inning. Then, Jordan came around to score the eventual game-winner.
“[My first thought] was just that I had to shut [Concord] down in the bottom of the seventh,” Jordan said. “I had to calm myself down because after that, my adrenaline was running, I was pretty hyped up so I just needed to calm down and throw strikes.”
Jaden Phillips and Carl Hoden also scored in the seventh to round out the four-run inning, then Jordan did his job on his mound to finish the job with a scoreless bottom of the seventh.
Concord got some runners on base with a single and a walk in the seventh, bringing the tying run to the plate, but a tailor-made, 6-4-3 double play put the game away.
“That’s always the greatest feeling when you feel like you might be down in a rut or in a hole somewhere and you just get out of it so quickly,” Jordan said. “Really, really great feeling.”
“Casey has great composure,” said Keene head coach Rick Stromgren. “He understands the situations. In those situations, he’s ready to go, he knows what to do. He has a lot of poise.
"He’s a heck of a baseball player, heck of a competitive kid," Stromgren added. "No other kid you’d want in that position to do it for you.”
The comeback started in the fifth, when Post 4 put up three runs to tie the game after a quiet first four innings.
Going up against one of the better pitchers in the state — Jonah Wachter — Keene had trouble finding any momentum, only recording two hits in the first four innings.
Meanwhile, Concord threatened in each of those innings — getting their first three batters on base in each of the first three innings — but only scored three runs after four. Concord left seven runners on base in the first four innings.
That kept Keene in the game, and they took advantage. Trevor Heise started the fifth inning with a walk, he advanced to second on a groundout by Eric Norman, then scored on an RBI single from Logan Thatcher.
Kevin Putnam followed up with an RBI double to score Thatcher, and Jordan tied the game at three, scoring Putnam on an RBI single.
All of a sudden, Keene was back in it.
Concord took the lead back with a run in the bottom of the fifth, and the score stayed at 4-3 in favor of Concord until the seventh — Post 4's last chance to keep their playoff run alive.
Thatcher led of the seventh inning with a walk, Putnam moved him over on a sacrifice bunt then Jordan brought him home to tie the game.
“We had to scratch that last run across, absolutely,” Thatcher said. “Getting on base with that walk was big, Kevin getting down the bunt was huge and [Jordan’s] hit was huge.
“It was electric,” Thatcher added. “It was so much fun. That’s why I play. That energy is what keeps me coming back.”
Jaden Phillips and Carl Hoden both reached base on walks and eventually came around to score a couple insurance runs.
“The kids did a tremendous job,” Stromgren said. “They stuck with it, just competed. I’m just really proud of them. Facing a pitcher like [Wachter], getting down early — it’s easy to just go away and let it be, but they stayed with it and took advantage of the opportunities. At the end, the kids were just super excited, and they showed it. It was good to see that resilience pay off.”
“We’re never done,” Thatcher said. “We’re always ready to fight, no matter how late it is in the game.”
“Definitely shows how good this group of guys is,” Jordan said.
Keene advances to play the loser of the Laconia and Exeter matchup Sunday at 4 p.m. back at Holman Stadium.
Laconia and Exeter play Saturday at 7 p.m.
Because of Keene's first-round loss to Portsmouth, all of Post 4's games from here on out will be elimination games.
“We need to get some rest,” Stromgren said. “And come back ready to go again. You have to press, you have to push, you have to compete for seven innings and hopefully good things will happen.”