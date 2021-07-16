Carl Hoden’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning put the Keene Post 4 Legion baseball team over Merrimack Post 98, 4-3, Friday at Alumni Field in Game 1 of the doubleheader between the two teams.
Keene won Game 2, 10-0.
Tied at three in the fifth inning of Game 1, Ethan Frazier singled to start the rally, then stole second and found himself on third after a passed ball.
With two outs, Hoden stepped into the box and delivered for the game-winning RBI.
Post 4 got ahead quickly in the bottom of the first when Logan Thatcher, who walked to lead off the game, scored on a sac fly from Hoden.
Merrimack took the lead back in the third, but heads-up baseball in the bottom half from Thatcher and Kevin Putnam gave Keene the lead right back.
In that third inning, Thatcher reached base when his grounder went under the glove of Merrimack’s shortstop, Alex Williams. Then Thatcher stole second and third and scored on an RBI groundout from Frazier.
Putnam then singled to get on base and scored from first after he caught Merrimack’s defense sleeping during the next at-bat.
An errant throw from the first baseman, Brandon Shaw, moved Putnam to third, then he scored after the leftfielder couldn’t get the ball back to the infield in time.
Putnam’s run gave Keene the lead in the third, but Merrimack tied it in the fifth on a two-out, RBI double from Nolan Stoney to make it a 3-3 game.
Hoden took care of the rest in the bottom of the fifth.
Putnam not only showed off his wheels on the bases on that play in the third, he also turned two unassisted double plays at third base and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win on the mound.
It was very much a pitching-by-committee type of game for Keene. Noah Timmer got the start but struggled to find his command and only got through the first 2.1 innings. He gave up two runs on two hits while walking three.
Jared Schmitt took over on the mound in the third inning and went 2.1 himself, giving up one run on two hits with three walks.
After Schmitt gave up the RBI double in the fifth inning and walked the next batter, Putnam came in to pitch. He struck out two batters in his 1.1 innings.
Casey Jordan finished the job in the seventh to earn the save.
Jordan walked the first batter he faced to put the tying run on base, then settled in. He struck out the next three batters — two looking — to end the game.
On the other side, Dan Morin pitched all six innings for Merrimack, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits.
Keene (12-6, 9-5 District A) next hosts Weare for a doubleheader at Hubbard Park Saturday starting at 3 p.m.